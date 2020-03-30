Galco Intros Multiple Holsters For The New Taurus G3 9mm Pistol

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

PHOENIX, AZ – -(AmmoLand.com)- Galco is excited to introduce a wide range of extremely popular holsters for the Taurus G3 pistol.

Galco Holsters For Taurus G3 9mm Pistol Include the:

Belt holsters including the popular TacSlide™ and new Switchback™.

Premium IWB designs like the acclaimed KingTuk™ series and new QuickTuk Cloud™.

Popularly-priced Carry Lite™ IWBs including the bestselling Stow-N-Go™.

Versatile shoulder holster systems like the famous Miami Classic ™ series and the vertical-carry VHS 3.0.

Galco also offers women’s holster handbags, day planners and ammo carriers for the G3!

With holsters in every price range and multiple carry methods, Galco can help outfit owners of the Taurus G3 with the highest-quality American-made holsters and accessories. Visit Galco’s website today and see the complete line!





Galco International

Galco International, LTD is the designer and manufacturer of the Galco holster brand, the premier American-made line of superb-quality holsters, belts, and accessories. Encompassing law enforcement, military, defensive and sporting use, the Galco brand utilizes leather, nylon, injection-molded plastic, and Kydex® to meet the demands of today’s consumers. The award-winning Matrix line of holsters and accessories, women’s holster handbags, tactical slings and hunting accessories round out the line. All Galco products are proudly made in the USA since 1969.