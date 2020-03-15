Idaho: Governor Signs Shooting Range Preservation Bill into Law

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by

Opinion

Rifle Red Dot Scope Shooting Range Targets IMG NRA-ILA
Idaho: Governor Signs Shooting Range Preservation Bill into Law IMG NRA-ILA

Fairfax, VA – -(Ammoland.com)- March 10th, 2020, Governor Brad Little signed shooting range protection legislation, House Bill 396, into law. House Bill 396 passed both chambers of the Idaho Legislature with overwhelming support and will go into effect on July 1st.

House Bill 396:

  • 1) Authorizes the Fish & Game (F&G) Commission to develop, operate and maintain public shooting ranges and to assist in the location or relocation of shooting ranges;
  • 2) Empowers the F&G Director to consult with other agencies to identify land suitable for shooting ranges, and
  • 3) Establishes a Public Shooting Range Fund for the purpose of establishing and preserving public shooting ranges throughout Idaho.

Firearm shooting ranges have established a long tradition of service to a wide variety of citizen groups in local communities and they serve as a location to hold both informal practice sessions and organized competitions for those engaged in recreational shooting.

Shooting ranges also serve as training facilities for law enforcement officials and military personnel, as well as offering firearm and hunter education and safety courses. These courses provide invaluable hands-on instruction in the safe and proper handling and use of firearms.

Thank you to Governor Brad Little for signing this important shooting range protection legislation into law. Also, thank you to NRA Members and Second Amendment supporters for your calls and emails of support to your state lawmakers.

Stay-tuned to NRA-ILA Alert for more information and updates as the 2020 Legislative Session continues.

National Rifle Association Institute For Legislative Action (NRA-ILA)

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org

2
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Will Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Will
Member
Will

Great job Gov.Little! I thought for a minute the former NRA was going to bow and try to take credit for this!

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote 
20 seconds ago
Will
Member
Will

JOIN GOA! THE ONLY NO-COMPROMISE GUN LOBBY IN WASHINGTON !

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote 
3 minutes ago
Home Page | Recent Posts | Most Popular