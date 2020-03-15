Idaho: Governor Signs Shooting Range Preservation Bill into Law

Opinion

Fairfax, VA – -(Ammoland.com)- March 10th, 2020, Governor Brad Little signed shooting range protection legislation, House Bill 396, into law. House Bill 396 passed both chambers of the Idaho Legislature with overwhelming support and will go into effect on July 1st.

House Bill 396:

1) Authorizes the Fish & Game (F&G) Commission to develop, operate and maintain public shooting ranges and to assist in the location or relocation of shooting ranges;

2) Empowers the F&G Director to consult with other agencies to identify land suitable for shooting ranges, and

3) Establishes a Public Shooting Range Fund for the purpose of establishing and preserving public shooting ranges throughout Idaho.

Firearm shooting ranges have established a long tradition of service to a wide variety of citizen groups in local communities and they serve as a location to hold both informal practice sessions and organized competitions for those engaged in recreational shooting.

Shooting ranges also serve as training facilities for law enforcement officials and military personnel, as well as offering firearm and hunter education and safety courses. These courses provide invaluable hands-on instruction in the safe and proper handling and use of firearms.

Thank you to Governor Brad Little for signing this important shooting range protection legislation into law. Also, thank you to NRA Members and Second Amendment supporters for your calls and emails of support to your state lawmakers.

