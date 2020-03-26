Knife Rights: WV Knife Law Preemption Bill Signed by Governor

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- West Virginia SB 96 that expands the state's firearms preemption statute to include “deadly weapons,” including knives, was signed yesterday by Governor Jim Justice. We appreciate Gov. Justice's support for removing these local barriers to law-abiding citizens' right to carry.

WARNING: The new law does not become effective until May 31, 2020.

Knife Rights appreciates the efforts of SB 96 sponsor Senator Charles Trump. We would like to thank the National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action and their lobbyist Art Thomm, as well as Ian Masters from West Virginia Citizens Defense League for their work on this critical legislation.

Preemption prevents enforcement of existing local knife ordinances and prohibits new ordinances, more restrictive than state law which only serves to confuse or entrap law-abiding citizens traveling within or through the state.

Knife Rights passed the nation's first Knife Law Preemption bill in Arizona in 2010 and has since passed preemption bills in Alaska, Georgia, Kansas, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and now, West Virginia.

About Knife Rights

Knife Rights is America's grassroots knife owners' organization and the Second Front in Defense of the Second Amendment™. Knife Rights is Rewriting Knife Law in America™ and forging a Sharper Future for all Americans™. Knife Rights efforts have resulted in 31 bills enacted repealing knife bans in 22 states and over one hundred cities and towns since 2010.