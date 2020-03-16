Never a Dull Moment with Outdoor Edge’s New Six-Piece Combo Blade Set

DENVER – -(AmmoLand.com)- Designed to accommodate any of the Outdoor Edge 3.5-inch RazorSafe System knives, the new six-piece Skinning-Boning-Gutting combo blade set transforms any Outdoor Edge 3.5-inch RazorSafe knife into a complete field dressing and game processing solution; all with one knife that never needs sharpening.

Outdoor Edge’s Six-Piece Combo Blade Set

The new set comes complete with three different blade styles — drop-point, boning/fillet, and gutting — providing all the tools needed to take any big game animal from the field to the freezer with a surgically sharp blade at all times.

The set includes three replaceable 3.5-inch drop-point blades for skinning and general-purpose cuts, two 5.0-inch boning/fillet blades to prepare perfect cuts of meat for the table and one gutting blade; the newest replacement blade in the line to easily slice through hide and open game like a zipper without piercing any vital organs. Made from Japanese 420J2 stainless steel, each of the six blades is precisely heat-treated and hand-finished surgically-sharp for an edge that makes even the biggest big game harvest feel small. Switching blades is as easy as a push of a button.

Each set of blades comes complete with a bright orange polymer blade box to store one of each of the three-blade styles after use. This new combo blade set significantly upgrades the utility and versatility of any of the Outdoor Edge patented 3.5-inch RazorSafe blade change system knives and will be available at retailers nationwide and conveniently online at www.outdooredge.com this spring. It will retail for $16.95.





About Outdoor Edge

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Denver, Outdoor Edge is a leading designer and manufacturer of knives and tools. Today, Outdoor Edge continues to innovate and develop state-of-the-art products for outdoor enthusiasts, game processors, survivalists, handymen and others who require the very best knives and tools available for leisure, work and everyday-carry needs. The company prides itself in offering a variety of products that undergo extensive field-testing in harsh, rugged environments resulting in durable, long-lasting products that come with a lifetime guarantee. For additional information on Outdoor Edge and its full line of products write to: Outdoor Edge, 5000 Osage Street, Suite 800, Denver, CO 80221; call toll-free 800-477-3343; email [email protected]; or visit www.outdooredge.com.