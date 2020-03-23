NSSF Imploring Government Officials to Designate Gun Businesses ‘Critical’

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- As your industry’s trade association, we want you to know the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) is hard at work for you during this challenging time as the nation faces the COVID-19 pandemic. NSSF is in contact with the White House, Capitol Hill and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) advocating that our industry – from manufacturers to distributors to retailers to ranges – be declared by DHS as a “national critical infrastructure industry.” The DHS list is only guidance to states and local governments and does not carry the force of law. Therefore, NSSF is proactively working at the state and local level to advocate that our industry be exempted from any emergency ordinances or orders as “essential businesses.”

For example, through NSSF’s efforts, a proposed city ordnance in Albuquerque, N.M., to shutter firearm retailers was defeated.

Most recently, in response to NSSF’s efforts, the Governor of Illinois, in his emergency “shelter in place” executive order, declared that firearm and ammunition suppliers and retailers are “essential” and may remain open for business. Please see official statement below:

Supplies for Essential Businesses and Operations. Businesses that sell, manufacture, or supply other Essential Businesses and Operations with the support or materials necessary to operate, including computers, audio and video electronics, household appliances; IT and telecommunication equipment; hardware, paint, flat glass; electrical, plumbing and heating material; sanitary equipment; personal hygiene products; food, food additives, ingredients and components; medical and orthopedic equipment; optics and photography equipment; diagnostics, food and beverages, chemicals, soaps and detergent; and firearm and ammunition suppliers and retailers for purposes of safety and security;

NSSF is here to serve as a resource for you throughout this crisis. We will continue to keep our members informed on further developments and provide useful information over the next several months as we, the industry, navigate these challenging times together. Please visit NSSF.org for other useful information surrounding creating a crisis plan and securing your inventory. Please let us know ways that we can further support your business by reaching out to our membership team.

