PA Homeowner Won’t Face Charges in Fatal Shooting of Armed Intruder

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Local PA news outlet PennLive reported Friday, that a man who was forced to defend himself with a firearm will not face charges after defending himself with lethal force. The intruder illegally entered the man's house shortly after midnight, kicking in the front door while wielding a revolver. After pointing the firearm at both the homeowner and his wife, the homeowner used his legally owned firearm to engage and defeat his assailant.

This comes in the wake of changes to PA's Castle Doctrine that previously unjustly restricted the rights of PA gun owners defending themselves and loved ones. Under the original law, PA citizens had a duty to retreat before utilizing deadly force. The same insane requirement still stands in several anti-gun states like MA which places undue risk on citizen's lives to protect criminals.

PennLive reports Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele stated that the homeowner was, “Fearing for his life and the lives of others in the residence.” and that he would not face charges or prosecution because “all necessary elements were met”. This is great news for PA residents who previously had to come to terms with the sobering reality that in the past defending their loved ones with a firearm would likely mean losing their freedom, livelihood, and savings.