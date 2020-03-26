Pennsylvania: Gun Shops Allowed to Reopen on a Limited Basis

Fairfax, VA – -(Ammoland.com)- During the current Covid 19 outbreak, many businesses were forced to close because they are considered “non-life-sustaining.” Up until yesterday, Governor Tom Wolf considered gun stores, and by extension the Second Amendment, “non-life-sustaining” as well. With customers lined up out the doors attempting to exercise their Second Amendment rights, gun stores were forced to close.

Following a dissenting opinion from Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice David Wecht and two other Justices, Governor Tom Wolf quietly removed gun shops from that list yesterday. The opinion made it clear that Governor Wolf’s shuttering of gun shops amounted to “an absolute and indefinite prohibition upon the acquisition of firearms by the citizens of this commonwealth – a result in clear tension with the Second Amendment.”

Gun stores are now able to reopen and sell their wares on a limited basis. All transactions must be done by individual appointment during limited hours.

Your NRA-ILA will continue to monitor the situation and keep you updated with any information that becomes available.

