Rock River Arms Presents the LAR-15M .450 Bushmaster

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Rock River Arms, one of the industry's most respected names in Modern Sporting Rifles and pistols, introduces a new .450 Bushmaster carbine. This entry into RRA's LAR lineup was developed as a modern hunting firearm with dominant short- to mid-range capabilities.

The RRA LAR-15M .450 Bushmaster produces new advantages for modern hunters using straight wall cartridges. Delivering the same 1 MOA @ 100 yards accuracy expected from RRA's precision rifles, the .450 Bushmaster features a 16-inch stainless-steel cryo-treated barrel with smooth rifling (1:24 twist) and equipped with an RRA Operator Brake. The RRA two-stage trigger provides a crisp break and is housed in the RRA winter trigger guard, allowing full dexterity while wearing gloves.

The RRA LAR-15M .450 Bushmaster comes standard with a six-position Operator CAR stock, over-molded A2 pistol grip, and 13-inch extended lightweight free-float handguard covering a low-profile gas block and mid-length gas system. The full-length top rail configuration fits all quality optic systems while the M-LOK compatibility provides for accessory attachments, such as a bipod and light source. A sturdy hard-plastic, five round polymer magazine, owner’s manual and warranty are included with the rifle.

RRA LAR-15M .450 Bushmaster Specifications

Caliber: .450 Bushmaster

Lower Receiver: Forged RRA LAR-15M Multi-Caliber Marked

Upper Receiver: Forged A4

Barrel: 16-Inch Cryo-Treated Stainless, 1:24 Twist, 5/8-32 Thread

Muzzle: RRA Operator Brake

Gas Block: Low-Profile Gas Block, Mid-Length Gas System

Trigger: RRA Two-Stage / RRA Winter Trigger Guard

Safety: RRA Standard

Handguard: RRA 13-Inch Lightweight Free-Float, M-LOK Compatible

Buttstock: RRA Operator CAR Stock

Pistol Grip: RRA Overmolded A2 Grip

Weight (w/empty magazine): 6.8 lbs.

Length: 37.5-Inches Extended

Accuracy: 1 MOA at 100 Yards

Includes: One Magazine, RRA Case, Manual, and RRA Limited Lifetime Warranty

MSRP: $1100

About Rock River Arms:

The quality and reliability of Rock River Arms firearms continue to win new admirers. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) put a variety of different manufacturer’s rifles through an exhaustive trials process and based on those trials awarded Rock River Arms with a 5-year contract as their primary supplier. Since that time Rock River Arms has received additional federal contracts.

Rock River Arms remains committed to continuing to provide its civilian, law enforcement and military customers with the kind of custom products and services on which its reputation has been built.

For more information on the complete line of production AR15 style rifles and accessories, contact: Rock River Arms, 1042 Cleveland Rd, Colona, IL 61241 Phone: (309) 792.5780 Fax: (309) 792.5781 www.rockriverarms.com