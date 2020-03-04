Savage Arms Delivers 12 Gauge Versatility: RENEGAUGE Field

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Savage Arms’ new shotgun is redefining the way shooters think about versatility. With its Dual Regulating Inline Valve gas system and adjustable stock, Renegauge Field is one of the most ergonomic and adaptable semi-automatic shotguns ever made.

“Renegauge can do it all,” Jessica Treglia, Senior Brand Manager at Savage Arms said. “With the D.R.I.V. gas system, shooters can go from the range to the hunt without making any adjustments to the gas system. From target practice to dove hunts—or even high-flying geese—Renegauge Field can do it all.”

The American made Renegauge Field is available with a 28” or 26” barrel. Every Renegauge is built with Savage’s commitment to refined ergonomics. The fit of a Renegauge can be adjusted in 20 different ways. From the length of pull and the comb height to the drop at heel, the stock can expand or contract as needed. This perfect fit is crucial for accuracy and performance.

And Renegauge has even more adaptability built into its action. The D.R.I.V. gas system takes only the pressure it needs from each shot to cycle the action. Any excess pressure is vented through the front of the gun. The result is a fine-tuned action that can cycle low-recoil target shells as easily as it cycles magnum hunting loads, and with no need for adjustment from users.

Features:

D.R.I.V. gas system

Adjustable stock for length of pull, comb height, and drop & cast

One-piece, chrome plated action bar assembly

Chrome plated reciprocating components

Stock rod buffer to reduce felt recoil

Fluted barrel with melonite finish

Carbon steel ventilated rib with red fiberoptic sight

Competition-ready easy loading magazine port

Oversized controls

3 interchangeable flush mount choke tubes (Beretta/Benelli) – IC, M, F

Hard-sided carrying case

Part No. / Description / MSRP

57602 / RENEGAUGE, 12 Gauge Black Synthetic 28-inch barrel / $1,449 57603 / RENEGAUGE, 12 Gauge Black Synthetic 26-inch barrel / $1,449

About Savage

Headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts, Savage has been producing firearms for more than 125 years. Savage is one of the world's largest manufacturers of hunting, competition and targeting shooting centerfire and rimfire rifles, and shotguns. Their firearms are best known for accuracy, performance and innovation. The entrepreneurial spirit that originally defined the company is still evident in its ongoing focus on continuous innovation, craftsmanship, quality and service. Learn more at www.savagearms.com.