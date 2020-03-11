XS Sights Announces 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- XS Sights is now offering a 30-day Satisfaction Guarantee on all pistol sights in addition to its No Questions Asked Warranty and world-class customer service. If a customer tries one of XS’s pistol sights – such as the F8, DXT2 Big Dot, or 3-Dot RAM night sights – and is not completely satisfied, the company will swap out their sight set for a different model or even offer a refund if the sight is purchased directly from the company or participating partners.

“As a family owned business, we believe in exceptional customer service and want those who have never used our sights, or perhaps are new to express sights in general, to feel comfortable trying them risk free,” said Zack Kinsley, Marketing Manager for XS Sights. “Some shoot Big Dots best while others will prefer the F8 or our 3-Dot RAM night sight because people’s eyes, training, and preferences are different. We want to make it as easy and stress-free as possible for everyone to find the sight system that works best for them and feel confident knowing XS sights are not only the fastest sights in any light, but that you can count on them for speed and accuracy when you need them.”

If the XS sight is purchased from a dealer, customers can still send their sights directly to XS for exchange. Customers will pay to ship their sights to XS, and XS will send them a new sight free of charge. If customers who purchase XS Sights pistol sights from dealers want a refund, they should work directly through their dealer.

XS will exchange for a new product if one exists. Exchanges can be made up to 30 days after the original purchase date. Customers should provide a photo receipt if not purchased through xssights.com. Sights that have been installed and test fired still qualify for exchange or refund. For more information or assistance email [email protected] or call (888) 744-4880.

XS offers a variety of pistol sights including the following:

DXT2 Big Dot Night Sights – This second-generation version of the company’s popular Big Dot sights offers exceptional front sight visibility in all lighting conditions. Available in two colors – Optic Yellow™ and Optic Orange™ – the DXT2 Big Dot sights drive focus to the front sight (and thus to the downrange threat) using a large, high-contrast front and a V-notch rear sight for an unobstructed view of the front sight.

F8 Night Sights – Excellent personal defense sights for fast target acquisition in all light conditions. Featuring a figure-eight, inline sight picture for an easy two-point alignment, the F8 sights are designed to instantly increase front sight focus thanks to the large (0.160” wide) high-contrast front sight with a photoluminescent orange colored ring surrounding the tritium.

RAM Night Sights – The brightest 3-dot sight options for fast and accurate shooting in bright and low light. RAM (radioactive material) night sights have a traditional 3-dot tritium, notch and post sight picture. The rear sight is blacked out to increase contrast against the front sight which is available in bright orange or green. The front sight features XS’s proprietary Ember® Glow Dot technology, which absorbs ambient light and glows in low light. The front tritium lamp in the RAM sight charges the Ember Glow Dot, making the front sight glow brighter than the rear, keeping one’s focus down range.

For more information on XS Sights and the 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee, visit xssights.com/30daysatisfaction.

About XS Sights

XS Sights is known for making the fastest sights in any light. For more than 20 years, the XS team has created some of the most innovative sights on the market today for pistols, rifles and shotguns. Whether used for personal defense or hunting, these sights are designed and built to be the absolute best for their specific purpose. American Made. Texas Proud. 2A Strong.