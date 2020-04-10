Grizzly Cartridge Co Brings an Authentic Edge to the .45 Colt

Rainier, OR -(AmmoLand.com)- God created man, Sam Colt made ‘em equal and Grizzly Cartridge Co. made ‘em better with a new cowboy-action load. The round is an authentic reproduction of a traditional .45 Colt cartridge with the precision and attention to detail Grizzly is well-known for.

Whether you’re into cowboy-action shooting competition, target practice or just like to use a single-action .45 or lever gun for your own enjoyment, this new load from Grizzly is right for you. It comes with a precision-cast 250-grain round nose, flat point lead bullet matched with a perfectly blended powder combination. Muzzle velocity is just right, at 750 feet per second giving you consistent shots with accurate bullet speed and performance. You’ll be ready to get the drop on those bandits trying to rustle your herd.

Grizzly Cartridge Co. ammunition brings you hand-loaded performance in factory loaded rounds. Each round is carefully loaded in the USA, under the strictest guidelines. If you’re a cowboy action shooter, you likely own a .45 Colt. And if you want the best ammo to run through your .45, you need to find yourself some of these rounds from Grizzly Cartridge Co.

About Grizzly Cartridge Co.

In 2003 Grizzly Cartridge Company started with the idea from founder Mike Rintoul, that all engineering, manufacturing, marketing, quality assurance and service functions for every product would routinely undergo his personal inspection, maintaining the highest level of quality assurance and customer satisfaction. That same commitment goes into every product made and sold, including the Cast Performance bullets. The company is committed to providing shooters and hunters with innovative and quality products. The trained professionals offer you unparalleled support to ensure all of your adventures in the great outdoors will be enjoyable and successful.

