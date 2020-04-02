Kershaw Airlock Assisted Opening EDC Knife – Review

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- The last few weeks I have been carrying a larger or at least wider folder that I’d been testing. While I’ve always classified myself as a large folder type, I have to admit, after carrying the Kershaw Airlock, which is a mid-sized folder I might reconsider. It is not as bulky, it doesn’t block access to my front pocket and is just overall more comfortable to carry.

On top of being comfortable to carry, it is also slick looking. It locks open with a liner lock and due to the flipper that duel acts as a finger guard along with the thumb grooves on the top of the spine, I feel like I have a firm grip while using it. The thumb grooves allow me to slightly move my hand forward which otherwise would leave my little finger hanging off the back of the hilt of the handle.

The blade is a slight drop point design but the last inch or so of the spine is ground down so it has a definite point for all of your stabbing jobs that you must perform during the day. While it didn’t come exceptionally sharp from the factory that is no big deal as I can sharpen it fine myself.

If you like lanyards then you’re in luck, it has a lanyard hole so you can add/tie on your own lanyard. I probably don’t have but a couple of knives with lanyards on them but periodically I do like them and do think that knives with a leather thong for a lanyard look kinda cool.

Another feature that I like is that is has a slot on both sides in the handle. The back is also open which combined with the slots will make it easy to clean so you don’t get food poisoning from using it while eating.

With the Kershaw’s patented SpeedSafe assisted opening system I have zero trouble flipping it open in a hot second. You’ll like the SpeedSafe assisted opening system.

It has a reversible pocket clip that clips the Kershaw Airlock in your pocket with the point up. Also, it is recommended that you do not carry the knife loose in your pocket but to use the pocket clip. And clip it with the blade against the seam of your pocket.

And as is usual, we will close with the specs:

The “flipper” is a protrusion on the back of the blade that the user can pull back on, or flip, in order to move the blade easily out of the handle.

SpeedSafe Assisted Opening – Assists you to open any SpeedSafe knife quickly and easily with a manual push on the thumb stud or pull back on the flipper; built into many Kershaw best sellers.

Inset Liner Lock – A strip of stainless steel is riveted inside the knife's handle—most commonly when the handle is a lightweight material. This enables us to create a slimmer, lighter knife, while still providing the strength and security of a locking liner.

Reversible – Pre-drilled holes in the handle enable the user to change either the tip position or the side on which the knife carries.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Overall Length: 7.25′

Blade Length: 3.00″

Cutting Edge: 3.125″

Blade Width: 1.00″

Blade Thickness: 0.10″

Blade Material: 4Cr13

Blade Style: Clip Point

Blade Grind: Flat

Finish: Bead Blast

Edge Type: Plain

Handle Length: 4.25″

Handle Width: 1.00″

Handle Thickness: 0.52″

Handle Material: FRN

Color: Black

Frame/Liner: Stainless Steel

Weight: 2.9 oz.

User: Right Hand, Left Hand

Pocket Clip: Tip-Up

Knife Type: Spring Assisted

Opener: Flipper

Lock Type: Liner Lock

Brand: Kershaw

Model: Airlock

Model Number: 1385

Country of Origin: China

Best Use: Everyday Carry





About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoor writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening #ad for $.99 if you're having trouble.”