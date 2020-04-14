Now Is The Time For Responsible Civil Disobedience ~ VIDEO

Opinion

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- I'm not writing this column by choice. I hate that I'm writing this column at all. The fact of the matter is that I feel forced to write this column because of the actions of power-mad, wannabe tyrants across the nation from governors down to local homeowners associations, yes homeowners associations.

For some reason, mine decided to send a letter letting the homeowners know they were “monitoring” the recent COVID19 outbreak and would “keep us informed of further decisions,” before “taking action” and “closing the tennis courts” until “further notice.” (They did mention that while they can't legally stop us from using the playground and tennis courts, if we violated their “order,” we were “on our own”) Now, I don't play tennis but I'm pretty sure that the players are more than six feet apart so let me make this easy for you, HOA.

Cut the front and back entrance of the neighborhood, maintain the pool and tennis courts then SHUT UP and GET OFF MY LAWN!

Moving on to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D)/wannabe-vice-president, who recently invited scorn for the recent expansion of her previous stay-at-home order. In her bid to be the best tyrant she can be, Whitmer has now “ordered” that her state's peasants may no longer gather with friends and family. I'm no fan of these “orders” in the first place, but at the same time, I understand the need to take action to stop the spread of an unseen enemy Chinese virus, I believe as a free man, I'm capable of taking suggestions and working with officials to do what's right for my family and my community, on my own. I do not need some government official “ordering” me to do anything, let alone ordering me to stay away from my siblings or my parents.

As Ike Clanton once said to Wyatt Earp in the movie Tombstone, “That don't go round here, law dog.”

Now, for the record, I don't live in Michigan, but in my state of Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp (R) has also issued shelter-in-place orders, as many governors have throughout the country. These orders mandate that I remain home unless doing essential business like gathering food, shopping for necessary supplies, etc. The question that comes to my mind is, who gets to determine what's necessary in my life? Apparently, the governor does. Well, the governor is wrong.

As a responsible father, brother, son, husband, neighbor, I'm capable of balancing the needs of the community with what I determine to be essential in my life and won't leave that up to any government official any time soon. We here at AAR Ranch are doing just that by only leaving to do those things that we have decided are essential to our lives and our business. If I determine that my 80-year-old mom and my 81-year-old dad need my assistance, we are capable of balancing the risks. We, as a family, will determine whatever it is that needs to be done, not some governor, mayor, or any other tyrant in training.

There are those who will tell us that not everyone is responsible and therefore must be “ordered” by the government to do certain things.

My response? There are always irresponsible people who do reckless things no matter the situation. You can't fix stupid, and criminals still break the law. We are a free nation, and we don't give up our liberties, our freedoms, and our way of life because of the actions of those moronic morons. If we did, we no longer have our rights, our freedoms, or our way of life.

For years I have said over the airwaves that if we continue to allow these officials unconstitutional access to our way of life, eventually good, decent, hard-working people are going to have to make some terrible decisions. That time is upon us. Many are being forced to decide whether they will violate these unconstitutional power grabs and risk arrest for merely heading over to mom's house for a brief well-check visit and a good home-cooked meal. For many of us, the family is the only thing keeping us sane right now. People are asking whether it's OK inviting Barb and Harry for a gathering at the fire pit on a fresh spring Friday evening for a round of chilly beers and some grilled chicken wings.

That's never a crime in America no matter what some tyrant may decide.

All aspects of our lives can be balanced with responsibility. We can sit a little farther apart at the fire pit by moving our lawn chairs over. We can make individual runs to the cooler for our beers. (some folks will probably love not hearing, “honey can you grab me another beer?”) When we go about our own essential business, even if it's buying mulch for the front yard, we can practice safe distancing, maybe choosing to wear a mask and avoiding certain types of situations that aren't necessary to buying mulch, for example.

Tyrants hate that we can make our own decisions. We must get back to normal as soon as possible, even if it means violating a tyrannical order. Apparently, in Tyrant-land, USA, heading to Home Depot for mulch is now considered civil disobedience.

So be it.

