Silencer Shop Now an Independent Distributor of Ruger Suppressors

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is pleased to announce that Silencer Shop has been added as an independent distributor of Ruger sound suppressors. The two companies have recently entered into a distribution agreement, making the Ruger Silent-SR and Silent-SR 10/22 Takedown Integrally Suppressed Barrel available through silencershop.com or through any “Powered by Silencer Shop” dealer.

“We are thrilled to be kicking off this relationship with Silencer Shop,” said Ruger Vice President of Sales Shawn Leska. “We look forward to the increased availability of Ruger suppressors that our loyal customers will experience through this new distribution channel.”

Ruger first launched its suppressor line in 2016 with the introduction of the Silent-SR .22 LR suppressor. This popular line was further expanded the following year with the Silent-SR ISB, an Integrally Suppressed Barrel that quickly and easily assembles on any Ruger 10/22 Takedown or 22 Charger Takedown.

“Silencer Shop takes pride in providing top tier services with top tier brands like Ruger,” said Dave Matheny, founder and CEO of Silencer Shop. “We are excited to add a company of Ruger’s caliber to our offerings.”

About Silencer Shop

As the industry’s largest suppressor distributor, Silencer Shop’s goal is to supply customers with a suite of services that allow for a simpler silencer ownership process. With the most trafficked suppressor website, a robust nationwide network of kiosks, and ATF compliance and customer support, Silencer Shop provides the most efficient process of acquiring NFA items.

About Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. With products made in America, Ruger offers consumers almost 700 variations of more than 40 product lines. For 70 years, Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Our motto, “Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®,” echoes our commitment to these principles as we work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms.