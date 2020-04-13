SureFire XC2-IRC, Ultra-Compact Infrared LED Handgun Illuminator & Laser Sight

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- SureFire, LLC, manufacturer of the world’s finest—and most innovative—illumination tools and tactical products, wants to shed some light on the XC2-A-IRC.

Before we get into it, you should know this product probably isn't designed for you. This product was designed for a specific end-user who had a requirement for an ultra-compact infrared (IR) light & IR aiming laser combination. As such, the XC2-A-IRC is SureFire’s smallest, lightest dedicated IR light and laser combination. It's recoil-proof LED is focused by a multi-faceted reflector to create a broad, 850-nanometer infrared MaxVision Beam that’s perfect for enhancing the capability and image quality of modern night vision goggles (NVGs). It's 845-nanometer infrared laser stands out when viewed with NVGs and, once zeroed, rarely needs re-zeroing thanks to adjustment screws that stand up to the effects of recoil. It can be powered by a AAA lithium, NiMH or alkaline battery, and its ambidextrous switching provides both momentary- and constant-on activation for ultimate controllability. Ultracompact, lightweight and rugged, the XC2-A-IRC is built to rule the night.

SureFire XC2-IRC Features

Lightweight and ultra-compact; great for concealed carry

Securely attaches to most Universal-rail-equipped handguns

Integrated ambidextrous momentary- and constant-on switching

Improved constant-on activation by tapping either one of the momentary switches. To turn off, simply tap either one of the momentary switches again

Front loading AAA battery compartment accommodates one lithium battery for extended runtime

Two Modes: Infrared illuminator + Laser or Infrared laser only

Works with Lithium, NiMH rechargeable or alkaline AAA batteries*

Gasket sealed; IPX7 weatherproof

*Runtime and output will be reduced when using a rechargeable or alkaline battery





About SureFire

Located in Fountain Valley, California, SureFire, LLC is the leading manufacturer of suppressors, high-performance flashlights, weapon-mounted lights, and other tactical equipment for those who go in harm’s way, or anyone who demands the ultimate in quality, innovation, and performance. SureFire illumination tools are used by more SWAT teams and elite special operations forces than any other brand. SureFire is an ISO 9001:2008-certified company.