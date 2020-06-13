Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- This is a luxury item to have with you on the range, especially if you are fat and old like me. Caldwell Shooting Supplies has the Caldwell Collapsible Brass Retriever for just $38.49 after coupon code “AMMOLAND” at check out and with FREE shipping. Compare prices on the same product here on Amazon and you see why this is a great deal.

This is an exclusive deal just for readers of AmmoLand News. If you click our buy now link they bring you to a special page were and an additional 30% off discount is activated when you add this item to your cart.

Spend less time bending over and picking up brass at the range and more time shooting. The Caldwell® Brass Retriever picks up brass saving your back and time. Now picking up spent brass is as easy as pushing a mop. The Brass Retriever can pick up rifle and pistol brass quickly and efficiently. The Brass Retriever works any where, even on grass and gravel. The retriever comes complete with a roll cage separator that allows you to dump the collected brass into a bucket quickly. It is collapsible as well, making it convenient to transport to and from the range. Expands from 28” up to 57” tall.

Side Note: If you are liking this product you may also want to get yourself a Shell Sorter set from Brownells as it is the perfect addition to making it easy to finish organizing your reclaimed brass.

Related Reviews:

Caldwell Collapsible Brass Retriever Deal Cart Check 05/21/2020:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News offer is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!