Galco Gunleather Expands Line of Holster Belts

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- A sturdy belt, designed to bear the weight of a handgun and EDC accessories, is the foundation of a comfortable all-day carry system. Galco offers a wide variety of holster belts that work with every type of attire, from business suits to casual wear, in both leather and nylon.

Galco’s dress belts are suitable for wear with more formal clothing like suits or a blazer and dress pants. They feature solid-brass rectangular buckles and step-skived, feather-edge construction and are visually indistinguishable from fashion dress belts, yet will support the weight of a defensive handgun all day long. They’re also narrow enough to fit in the belt loops of most suit and dress pants. Examples include the SB1 and SB3.

Casual holster belts can come in leather or nylon. These are more suited for wearing with jeans, most chinos, and other informal clothing. Leather casual belts, like the SB2, SB5, and SB6, have a rounded solid-brass buckle for a relaxed look. Nylon belts feature a variety of buckles, from Instructors style to modern Cobra and EDC designs, and are made from SCUBA or Type 13 nylon.

Galco also offers belts suitable for inside the waistband (IWB) carry. These aren’t as rigid as holster belts suited for OWB carry, but they don’t need to be. Much of the support for an IWB holster comes from belt pressure pushing the handgun against the body, obviating the need for an extremely rigid belt. IWB belts include the SB14 and SB18.

No matter how you dress, or how you prefer to carry on your waistline, Galco belts will help you create a solid foundation for your daily carry system. See our complete line in the Belts section of our website!