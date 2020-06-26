Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- U.S. Elite Gear has a closeout sale on the Salomon Forces XA Pro 3D GTX Tactical Hiker for just $99.99 that you can get FREE shipping with an exclusive coupon code “AMMOSHIPFREE” applied in the cart at check out. They have a good selection of sizes while supplies last. This boot is usually $170.00 in most places online, even the discount kings at Amazon cannot touch this price. Check out the tons of great reviews on these tactical hikers.

2019 Discontinued Model For adventuring, in any weather, the XA Pro 3D GTX emphasizes comfort while still providing a snug fit. With Salomon's 3D chassis, Contragrip outsole, and the QuickLace™ system, this shoe has the all-terrain capabilities of it's bigger cousins, but with the low-cut ideal for putting time in the gym or pounding the pavement. GORE-TEX™ keeps your feet dry when the weather gets rough. Weight: 415 g | .9 lbs (Size 8.5) Upper

Anti-debris mesh • Non-reflective materials • Stealth design & printings • Water Resistant textile • Mud guard • Protective rubber toe cap • Asymmetrical lacing • Friction free lace eyelet • Sensifit • Quicklace • Lace pocket • Gusseted tongue • GORE-TEX Extended Comfort Footwear Midsole

Compressed EVA • Injected EVA Outsole

Nonmarking Contagrip Chassis

3D Advanced Chassis Sockliner

Ortholite • EVA shaped footbed • Molded EVA

