Sig Sauer MCX VIRTUS 300 BLK Pistol Giveaway!

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- New and existing subscribers to the AmmoLand News emails will ALL be eligible to win this awesome Sig Sauer MCX VIRTUS Pistol chambered in 300 Blackout!

One lucky AmmoLand Subscriber will take this amazing 300 Blackout pistol home!



AmmoLand is giving our readers yet another opportunity to take home an amazing firearm. This pistol, chambered in 300 Blackout, is an ideal choice for someone looking for a home defense option that will also be easy to suppress! For more information about this pistol read our Sig Sauer MCX Virtus 300 Blackout Pistol review here! If you never win anything or want this rifle right now, then check out this link to buy it!

SIG SAUER MCX VIRTUS 300 BLK PISTOL DETAILS:

Conceived for the demands of the Special Operations community, the MCX VIRTUS Pistol from SIG SAUER is engineered for adaptability, sound suppression and longevity. Cold hammer-forged barrels are user-changeable and available in 5.56 NATO (11.5”) and 300 BLK (9”), offering the utmost in mission-specific flexibility. SIG’s proven internal recoil system offers reduced recoil and a compact platform. To enhance accuracy, the MCX VIRTUS Pistol features the new Matchlite™ Duo trigger for crisp, clean feel. Free-floating M-LOK handguards are available in four lengths. Ambidextrous, AR-style controls and a folding PCB enable the MCX VIRTUS Pistol to be stowed with ease. Available in Stealth Gray and FDE and built with the highest-quality components, the MCX VIRTUS Pistol sets a new standard for size, accuracy and reliability.

SKU: PMCX-3009B-TAP

PMCX-3009B-TAP CALIBER: 300 BLK

300 BLK BARREL LENGTH: 9in (229mm)

9in (229mm) MAGS INCLUDED: (1) 30rd Polymer Mag

(1) 30rd Polymer Mag MAG TYPE: AR-15

AR-15 ACTION TYPE: Semi-Auto

Semi-Auto STOCK TYPE: PCB

PCB BARREL MATERIAL: Cold Hammer Forged Carbon Steel

Cold Hammer Forged Carbon Steel TRIGGER TYPE: Matchlite Duo

Matchlite Duo TWIST RATE: 1:5

1:5 FOREND TYPE: Alloy

Alloy GRIP TYPE: Polymer

Polymer RECEIVER FINISH: Gray

Gray OVERALL LENGTH: 28.5in (724mm)

28.5in (724mm) OVERALL WIDTH: 2.8in (71mm)

2.8in (71mm) HEIGHT: 8in (203mm)

8in (203mm) THREADS: 5/8in – 24 tpi

5/8in – 24 tpi ACCESSORY RAIL: M-LOK

M-LOK OPERATING SYSTEM: Gas Piston

Gas Piston WEIGHT (OZ): 7.0 lb (3.2kg)

AmmoLand Giveaway Rules:

The giveaway entry dates run from April 20th, 2020 to May 20th, 2020 with the winner drawn on May 21st, 2020.

Everyone who signs up, or is an existing active subscriber , to the AmmoLand Shooting Sports News daily digest email are eligible to win.

, to the AmmoLand Shooting Sports News daily digest email are eligible to win. Eligible Winners must be 18 years of age, a legal resident of the United States, and be lawfully eligible under local, state, and federal rules to accept the transfer of Firearms through a licensed Federal Firearms Licensee. NOTE: All Federal, State and Local gun magazine restrictions apply. You can view a sample of typical restrictions here or here.

FFL Transfer Fees and Taxes are not included and are the winners' responsibility.

No monetary compensation or substitution for ineligible winners.

Do you get our daily email? Then you are already entered. Do you need to sign up? Then you can do so at the link/box above: Sign up for AmmoLand in your Inbox!

Sign Up Today to WIN!



