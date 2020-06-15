Winchester Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Contract

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Winchester Ammunition has recently been selected for a $38 million contract, this time by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD). The selected 9mm frangible ammunition will be used for close-quarter battle (CQB) combat and indoor/outdoor CQB training.

“This is another opportunity for Winchester to demonstrate its leadership in support of the U.S. Warfighter,” said Brett Flaugher, president of Winchester Ammunition.

Winchester is the world leader in the development, production, and supply of advanced, high-performance small-caliber ammunition. Winchester is the largest supplier of certified U.S. mil-spec small-caliber ammunition to the U.S. military and will assume full operational control of the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in October 2020. Lake City is the largest small-caliber ammunition military production facility in the U.S.

Since World War I, Winchester has been the U.S. Army’s largest commercial supplier of small-caliber ammunition and has met the needs of law enforcement and U.S. armed forces with decades of support at the highest levels.

About Winchester

A world leader in delivering innovative products, Winchester is The American Legend, a brand built on integrity, hard work, and a deep focus on its loyal customers. Learn more about the history of Winchester by visiting Winchester.com or connect with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/WinchesterOfficial.

Winchester Ammunition is a proud supporter of the NSSF’s Project ChildSafe. For more information on the Own It? Respect It. Secure It.SM Initiative, please log on to: www.NSSF.org