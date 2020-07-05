Below The Radar: Firearm Safety Act of 2019

United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- Firearms safety is something Second Amendment supporters have backed for a long time. In fact, the National Rifle Association has been at the forefront of providing firearms safety and education since its founding in 1871.

So it is very frustrating and aggravating to see anti-Second Amendment extremists try to make any claim that they stand for firearms safety. Especially when you hear the advice that Vice President Biden has given in the past – advice that any rational person would discard as likely to land you in hot water.

But our anger over the efforts by anti-Second Amendment extremists to hijack the terms “firearms safety” or “gun safety” shouldn’t cloud our minds to the fact that this can be a very effective move for them. In fact, at least one anti-Second Amendment extremist is trying to hijack the concept of firearms safety to set up very massive infringements on our rights – infringements that Second Amendment supporters would be almost powerless to stop.

HR 1115, the Firearm Safety Act of 2019, has been introduced by Representative Robin Kelly (D-IL). We’ve covered some past legislation she has introduced that attacked our Second Amendment rights, but this bill is not like the Urban Progress Act that is a massive omnibus. HR 1115 is all of two pages when you look at the official text.

But that two-page bill becomes a game-changer. In essence, it repeals the prohibition on the Consumer Product Safety Commission regulating firearms, ammunition, and other items. If you like the notion of “stroke of the pen, law of the land,” you’d love letting the unelected bureaucrats at the CPSC have a say over your rights.

This should come as no surprise, given Kelly’s history of introducing legislation that attacked our rights. Notably, though, Kelly is hoping to sell people on this being a matter of improving firearms safety, not setting things up for back-door gun bans. Some anti-Second Amendment extremists have promoted the idea of regulating guns like other consumer products, up to and including the ability to have unelected and unaccountable government bureaucrats order a recall or to prevent a gun from being released to the general public in the first place.

Given Representative Kelly’s anti-Second Amendment track record, Second Amendment supporters can reasonably assume that this is an outcome the Representative desires. As such, they need to contact their Senators and Representative and politely urge them to oppose HR 1115.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.