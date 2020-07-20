MCRGO: Carrying While Wearing a Mask in Michigan Not Illegal

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Personally, I wasn't aware of the rumor reported by the Michigan Coalition for Responsible Gun Owners, but given the average person's perception of a ‘masked gunman,' it's understandable that people could be confused on the matter. Thank goodness it's not because it would be incredibly unjust and de-facto ban carry in areas where masks are mandated. The folks at MCRGO give the full breakdown below.

This past week, the ‘face mask while carrying' topic has popped up on social media for a third time after making the rounds in early May and late June. MCRGO has had more inquiries on this issue than any other in recent months. And they keep coming. Michigan Compiled Laws 750.396 says, “A person who intentionally conceals his or her identity by wearing a mask or other device covering his or her face for the purpose of facilitating the commission of a crime is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than 93 days or a fine of not more than $500.00, or both.” Consequently, a person legally carrying a firearm while wearing a face mask who is not facilitating the commission of a crime is not subject to the legal penalties for wearing a face mask in Michigan. While the false information spreading online appears to be targeting mask requirements, it has the unfortunate effect of deterring people from carrying outside the home for self-defense.

