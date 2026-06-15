Court Delivers Crushing Blow to ATF’s ‘Engaged in the Business’ Rule

A Texas Federal District Court has issued a final judgment striking down key aspects of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives’ controversial “Engaged in the Business” (EIB) Final Rule. Gun Owners of America (GOA) and Texas took the fight straight to the ATF, and the results speak volumes about the agency’s repeated attempts to rewrite federal law through bureaucratic fiat.

The ruling in Texas v. ATF isn’t just procedural. It exposes flaws in an overreaching regulation that threatened to turn millions of Americans into felons for exercising Second Amendment rights through private sales. The agency likes to stretch statutes beyond recognition, and this EIB rule was no exception. It had vague standards and disregarded congressional intent and constitutional protections.

The EIB (Engaged in the Business) rule stemmed from changes tucked into the 2022 John Cornyn-championed Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA). Congress updated the definition of when someone is “engaged in the business” of dealing firearms, requiring a Federal Firearms License (FFL) for those who sell with the intent to earn a profit. In April 2024, the agency rolled out a final rule packed with subjective criteria that would ensnare casual sellers, collectors, and even inheritors of firearms.

Under the rule, factors like the frequency of sales, the use of online platforms, or even how quickly someone sold a gun after acquiring it could trigger FFL (Federal Firearms License) requirements and National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) background checks. Private sales between friends and family, private transfers not involving licensed dealers, suddenly looked suspicious in the eyes of the feds.

The presumption was clear: if you sell even one gun, you must be a dealer. Never mind that many gun owners simply rotate their collections or sell inherited pieces without turning a massive profit.

This approach ignored the realities of the firearms community. Gun shows, online forums, and local classifieds have long facilitated lawful transfers without turning every participant into a licensed dealer. The rule’s vagueness created a chilling effect. Law-abiding citizens, unsure where the line was drawn, faced the impossible choice of registering as an FFL with all the paperwork, inspections, and record-keeping burdens that entail – or risking federal prosecution.

GOA, together with Texas, challenged the rule in federal court, arguing it exceeded the ATF’s statutory authority, violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), and raised Second Amendment concerns. The court’s judgment addresses these arguments.

Post-Bruen, judges have become skeptical of ATF rulemaking. The Supreme Court’s decision emphasized that gun regulations must align with historical tradition. The EIB rule was found inconsistent with this standard, as there is no historical basis for federal regulation of private, non-commercial transfers in this manner.

The judgment highlights how the rule’s “profit motive” test and multi-factor analysis created arbitrary enforcement. ATF agents could cherry-pick criteria to target disfavored sellers while ignoring others. This isn’t the rule of law; it’s an administrative whim. Multiple courts have now called out similar overreaches, including pistol braces, frames, and receivers. The pattern is unmistakable: the ATF under previous leadership treated law-abiding gun owners as the enemy rather than partners in public safety.

This rule was fraught with problems. Its vagueness invited abuse. How many sales constitute “repetitive” activity? What constitutes a “profit”? The rule left these questions dangerously open-ended, forcing gun owners to guess at compliance, a recipe for selective prosecution.

The rule imposed undue burdens on small-scale sellers and hobbyists. Obtaining an FFL isn’t trivial. It involves background checks, zoning compliance, years of record retention, and opening one’s business to ATF inspections. For someone selling a few family heirlooms or trading at a gun show, this is overkill. The rule effectively criminalized common behaviors without evidence of widespread harm.

It also altered the legislative intent of the underlying statute. Congress had intended to regulate commercial operations without licensing, but the ATF’s expanded definition included private citizens. This regulatory change was implemented without traditional legislative debate or public input.

Observers, including those within the current administration, acknowledged the rule’s shortcomings. The agency continued to defend the policy throughout the legal process. The final judgment vacates or enjoins certain key provisions, limiting immediate enforcement and clarifying that new restrictions cannot be enacted without legal basis.

For many Americans, this ruling provides clarity. Private sales may proceed with less uncertainty regarding federal oversight. Collectors and inheritors are not subject to additional regulatory requirements when transferring property lawfully.

Ongoing monitoring is important. The ATF may seek to implement similar rules in the future under a different Administration. This judgment is significant, but related legal challenges could arise. Organizations like GOA and others have played a role in shaping this outcome through legal advocacy and mobilization.

This decision reflects recent legal trends. Since Bruen, courts have reconsidered some administrative actions related to the Second Amendment. The change to the EIB rule is another example of this shift.

About John Crump

Mr. Crump is an NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written about firearms, interviewed people from all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons, follow him on X at @right2bear, or at www.crumpy.com.