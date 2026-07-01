ATF Clears Virginia NFA Forms Ahead Of July 1 Gun Ban Deadline

ATF Director Robert Cekada gave Virginia gun owners a rare bit of good news this week, announcing that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had processed every Form 1 and Form 4 submitted by Virginians ahead of the state’s July 1 gun-ban deadline.

Virginia legal gun owners, We heard you and we’ve acted. As of today, every Form 1 & Form 4 submitted by Virginians was processed before the anticipated July 1 change to Virginia law that would prohibit the import, sale, manufacture, purchase & transfer of certain firearms. 1/2 — Robert Cekada (@ATFDirectorRC) July 1, 2026

ATF Says Virginia Forms Were Processed Before Deadline

According to Cekada, ATF completed processing for all pending Form 1 and Form 4 submissions from Virginians before the anticipated effective date of HB 217 and SB 749, the new Virginia laws signed by Gov. Abigail Spanberger on May 14. Those laws restrict the future importation, sale, manufacture, purchase, and transfer of certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines holding more than 15 rounds.

A Form 1 is used by a lawful applicant seeking approval to make an NFA-regulated firearm, such as a short-barreled rifle. A Form 4 is used for the transfer of an NFA item, such as a suppressor, machine gun, short-barreled rifle, short-barreled shotgun, or other covered item.

If the government sat on those forms past July 1, some lawful Virginians could have been trapped by a state deadline while waiting on federal paperwork. Cekada said ATF acted to prevent that.

“I remain committed to ensuring lawful firearm owners are not negatively impacted by administrative or statutory changes,” Cekada wrote, adding that ATF would continue working to make its processes “fast, fair and accessible” to lawful applicants.

That is not the kind of sentence gun owners are used to hearing from ATF leadership. For decades, the agency has been viewed by much of the gun community as a hostile bureaucracy more interested in technical traps than protecting rights. That history does not disappear because of one X post. But credit is due where credit is due: this was the right move.

Gun Owners Praise The Move, But Still Want The NFA Gone

The reaction from gun owners was swift and largely positive. Virginia NFA applicants and Second Amendment advocates praised the announcement as a win for lawful owners who were racing against an arbitrary deadline created by Richmond politicians. Many in the gun community saw the move as evidence that the new ATF leadership is at least listening when law-abiding citizens are about to be punished by the collision of state bans and federal processing delays.

That praise came with a healthy dose of skepticism, too. Gun owners are not suddenly forgetting the the ATF’s history as the enforcement arm of politically motivated anti-gun agendas or their continued defense of the NFA. Still, many recognized that clearing the Virginia queue was exactly what a federal agency should do when its own approval process could otherwise become the reason citizens lose access to lawfully owned property.

Turns out all the Virginia “illegal” gun owners were able to make and transfer whatever NFA firearms they wanted too. Grateful for this as a Virginian who just had his Form 1 approved, but the NFA is a failed gun control measure that has never stopped a single criminal. — Aidan Johnston (@RealGunLobbyist) July 1, 2026

Virginia Gun Ban Remains Tied Up In Court

The announcement also landed in the middle of legal chaos in Virginia. Gun rights groups have challenged the new ban, and court injunctions have already blocked enforcement by Virginia State Police while the lawsuits continue. The state is expected to keep fighting to revive the law, but the injunctions have created uncertainty over how, when, and against whom the ban can be enforced.

ATF moved before the deadline instead of letting lawful owners twist in the wind. For Virginia gun owners caught in the NFA pipeline, that mattered.

About Duncan Johnson:

Duncan Johnson is a lifelong firearms enthusiast and unwavering defender of the Second Amendment—where “shall not be infringed” means exactly what it says. A graduate of George Mason University, he enjoys competing in local USPSA and multi-gun competitions whenever he’s not covering the latest in gun rights and firearm policy. Duncan is a regular contributor to AmmoLand News and serves as part of the editorial team responsible for AmmoLand’s daily gun-rights reporting and industry coverage.