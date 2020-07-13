Riton Optics Sponsors 2020 ‘Veterans Hunt’ Outreach Program

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Tucson, AZ (10 July 2020)- As the World’s only Military and Law Enforcement Veteran Owned optics company, Riton is focused on giving back to the Military Veteran community. Beyond their industry-leading Veteran discount, the company also finds it important to connect with Military Veterans through experiences such as hunting and shooting.

Brady Speth, Riton’s Veteran Founder, and CEO stated, “Serving in the Military provides a deep sense of camaraderie. I have found one of the best alternatives is hunting with a good group of people- sharing stories, laughing around camp, and working hard to have a successful hunt.”

The Riton Optics 2020 Veteran’s Hunt will provide one deserving Veteran with a once-in-a-lifetime Barbary Sheep hunt, along with additional hunt opportunities and a prize package. From September 28th through October 2nd of 2020, the nominated Veteran will be joined by Riton Optics Veteran Founder and CEO, Brady Speth, Military Arms Channel Veteran Founder and Host, Tim Harmsen, and Hero Hunt’s Veteran Founder, Joe Towers for this amazing experience at the Flying W Ranch in Sierra Blanca, Texas.

In addition to an all-expenses-paid Barbary Sheep hunt, the nominated Veteran will also have an opportunity to experience a Coyote Helicopter hunt and win a prize packaging including Riton Optics, a Cerakoted 6.5 PRC Mossberg Patriot/Predator, Hanwag hunting boots, a First Lite camo set and more.

Beyond the experience of the camaraderie through this hunting journey, the nominated Veteran will also be a part of a documented piece for Riton Optics, Military Arms Channel, and Hero Hunt.

According to Calley Carpenter, Riton’s Director of Marketing, “We are excited to be able to work with some great Veteran partners and provide this opportunity to a deserving Veteran who can become a part of the Riton family through this experience. This is absolutely the best part about what we do.”

Visit ritonoptics.com/ veterans-hunt/ to enter or to nominate a well-deserving Veteran.

About Riton Optics

Riton Optics is the only Law Enforcement and Military Veteran-Owned optics company in the world, founded on the premise that a customer’s hard-earned dollar should buy quality optics with the industry’s best service at every price point. Riton is passionate about offering high-quality optics at the industry’s most competitive prices, and always putting the customer first. Every Riton optic goes through a rigorous dual inspection process in Tucson, Arizona, and is backed by the Riton Promise Warranty which includes rapid new product replacement on all returns. For more information on Riton Optics and to SEE THE DIFFERENCE, visit www.ritonoptics.com.