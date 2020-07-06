ZEV Technologies New Sig Sauer Collaboration

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- ZEV Technologies formally announced the launch of their new Octane Z320 gun mods and Sig Sauer P320 line of accessories. The new line of pistols and accessories is an official collaboration between the two brands. ZEV’s offerings will include a Z320 XCarry pistol, Z320 XCompact pistol, PRO Barrel, Combat Sights, and the optics ready Octane slide.

According to Dan Groce, Director of Brand Engagement, “We’re extremely excited to venture into the world of SIG Sauer. The ZEV Team has worked diligently to design P320 gun mods that will not only enhance aesthetics, but also enhance end user performance in all conditions.”

Pricing for each is detailed below:

Z320 Octane Slides

SLD-Z320-XFULL-OCTANE-RMR-DLC & GRY MSRP: $420.00

SLD-Z320-XCARRY-OCTANE-RMR-DLC & GRY MSRP: $420.00

SLD-Z320-XCOMPACT-OCTANE-RMR-DLC & GRY MSRP: $420.00



Z320 PRO Barrels

BBL-Z320-XFIVE-PRO-DLC MSRP: $199.00

BBL-Z320-XCARRY-PRO-DLC MSRP: $199.00

BBL-Z320-XCOMPACT-PRO-DLC MSRP: $199.00



SIG Combat Sights

SIGHT.SET-SIG-COM-FO MSRP: $99.00



Z320 GunMods

GUNMOD-Z320-XCARRY-OCTANE-RMR-GRY MSRP: $1,299.00

GUNMOD-Z320-XCOMPACT-OCTANE-RMR-GRY MSRP: $1,299.00



