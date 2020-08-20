Captain Jay Withers Officially Joins Plano’s Prostaff

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Grand Prairie, TX Captain Jay Withers is the newest member to join the elite of the Plano Prostaff team. Capt. Jay is no stranger to the fishing business as he has been guiding for over 18 years out of the acclaimed “Tarpon fishing capital of the world” Boca Grande, Florida. He is best known for being able to put his clients on world-class tarpon.

Sight fishing is Capt. Jay's favorite method of pursuit for tarpon, redfish, and snook. Either on the fly, light tackle, or traditional spinning gear, Capt. Jay is diverse in it all and can educate his clients on the best methods that fit their abilities.

“If your heart doesn't miss a beat when a tarpon blows up your topwater bait, you shouldn't be out here,” said Capt. Jay. The action is fast and exciting, and the opportunity for multiple species is endless. Capt. Jay's keys to success are being organized and using artificial lures to keep his clients rigged up and spending more time fishing and less time baiting up. “Efficiency is the key to success when guiding. You only have a limited amount of time on the water each day, so time management is crucial,” said Capt. Jay.

His boat is loaded with the newest Plano EDGE with Rustrictor technology, which is paramount for staying organized and preventing his saltwater gear from corrosion. “I don't have to spend minutes digging around the bottom of my boat looking for a bait, as I know exactly which 3700 series box it's in and that my hooks will be sharp.” To find out more about Capt. Jay's charter service, check out Silver Lining Charters at captjay.com.

Like many guides, Capt. Jay wears several hats to keep anglers informed and business booming. He is now entering into his third season of Guidelines TV where Capt. Jay is the host bringing you exciting and educational fishing action from all over the coast. Guidelines TV can be viewed on Waypoint TV and Amazon Prime.

“We are ecstatic to partner with Captain Jay; he is a true professional and a very well-respected saltwater guide. Jay targets some of the biggest, toughest gamefish that swims and knows his gear has to perform every day. He puts the Plano products to the test and getting feedback from him helps us create even better products for all saltwater anglers,” said Chris Russell, Marketing Director of Plano Synergy's Fishing Division.

