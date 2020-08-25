Tillis Faces Tough Tarheel State Senate Race

North Carolina – -(AmmoLand.com)- Second Amendment supporters may wonder why some states that have elected such strong supporters of our rights in the past have backslid into supporting those who seek to inflict unjust gun control laws on us. North Carolina can be seen as one example.

In that state, it used to be unthinkable that Second Amendment supporters would have to fight fiercely to elect candidates who didn’t believe that it was okay to punish law-abiding citizens for crimes and acts of madness they did not commit. Well, that is the case. One of the races that anti-Second Amendment extremists hope to win is the Senate race in North Carolina.

First elected in 2014, Thom Tillis has long supported our Second Amendment rights, first as a state lawmaker, then in his term as a United States Senator. He’s backed pro-Second Amendment judges, and he also has been a reliable pro-Second Amendment vote. These days, especially in a state that has been as close as North Carolina has been in a number of recent elections, including 2014, when Tillis beat Kay Hagan by about 1.6 percent, with roughly 49 percent of the vote. It was a close race in a very Republican year.

Now, Tillis faces another challenger, Cal Cunningham. Cunningham is bad news for your Second Amendment rights – the fact that he has been endorsed by the Giffords anti-Second Amendment group is reason enough. Then add the fact that Everytown has also endorsed Cunningham. Cunningham ran a losing primary race in 2010, so he has some experience.

Bloomberg’s group has shown the capability to drown Second Amendment supporters with ads intended to cause fear, particularly among suburban women. If Cunningham wins, Bloomberg will have a stooge who will vote to punish law-abiding Americans for crimes and acts of madness they did not commit – and who will oppose judges that will defend the Second Amendment.

This race has been mostly rated as a toss-up, while a couple of political analysts think that Tillis could lose to Cunningham. We did see a pro-Second Amendment governor lose in 2016 to Roy Cooper, much to the detriment of our rights. Second Amendment supporters, though, have plenty of time to make a difference.

You can check out the campaign site for Senator Tillis here. In addition, Second Amendment supporters can donate both to the NRA’s Political Victory Fund and to Grass Roots North Carolina’s Political Victory Fund to help elect pro-Second Amendment candidates for office in North Carolina and across the country.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.