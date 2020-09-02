Antifa Murders Patriot Prayer Member In Portland, OR

PORTLAND, ORE –-(Ammoland.com)- An Antifa member shot and killed Patriot Prayer member Aaron “Jay” Danielson in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night.

Patriot Prayer organized a pro-Trump caravan to drive through Portland on Saturday sporting American flags and Trump banners. Counter-protesters met the parade of cars with anarcho-communist symbols such as the hammer and sickle and burning the American flag. Portland has been the ground zero for the Antifa movement in the country. The city has been rocked by violence between Antifa and right-wing groups like Patriot Prayer and Proud Boys.

Fights broke out between the two opposing groups. Around 8:30 p.m., the line of cars left downtown Portland. About 15 minutes later, an Antifa member shot and killed Danielson. Although Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell said that police haven’t been able to determine if the shooting was politically motivated, most people believe that Antifa targeted Danielson for his support of the President.

“The issue with firearms is very troubling to us, but people do have a constitutional right to carry firearms legally,” Lovell said. “So, it’s hard to prevent. Some of the instances that take place, you’re talking split-second, a couple of seconds. A lot of times, we’re not right there to see things happen.”

Portland police have identified Antifa member, Michael Forest Reinoehl, as the suspected shooter. Reinoehl is a well-known communist in the Pacific Northwest. Law Enforcement in the past has arrested Reinoehl with a “large cache of weapons” during the Portland climate strike. He is known to be violent and to carry a gun.

Police were about to identify Jepson by the large Antifa tattoo on the suspected shooter’s neck. He has the Antifa symbol tattooed on his neck. The emblem consists of the black flag of anarchist and the red flag of communism.

Founder of Patriot Prayer, Joey Gibson, called Danielson a “good friend,” but said he would not release a comment until after Danielson’s family has a chance to speak about their family member. BLM and Antifa protesters celebrated the killing in the streets of Portland. The Speaker called Danielson a fascist and said they were not sorry that their group killed him. The crowd met this proclamation with loud cheers.

BLM Terrorists & Antifa are CELEBRATING a Trump supporter tied to Patriot Prayer (a conservative group) being SLAUGHTERED in Portland tonight They are KILLING Trump supporters! At what point will the DNC & their Left-Wing Media STOP inciting violence?pic.twitter.com/aIywzKPbif — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) August 30, 2020

“Rest In Peace Jay!” President Trump tweeted out his condolences to Danielson and his family. The President went on to call mayor Ted Wheeler a “joke of a mayor” and a “fool” because of Wheeler’s handling of the violence that has been gripping Portland for months.

“That’s classic Trump,” Mayor Wheeler shot back at Trump during a news conference Sunday. “Mr. President, how can you think that a comment like that, if you’re watching this, is in any way helpful? It’s an aggressive stance, it is not collaborative.”

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced that she would be sending State Police into the city to try to curb the violence. She will also request help from the FBI and U.S Attorney’s office to try to take back control of the city from radical left-wing militants that have dug in.

Brown blamed Patriot Prayer for the killing of their members. She claimed the group came to Portland looking for a fight. The Governor didn’t mention Antifa or BLM in her statement even though it was Antifa that did the killing.

“The right-wing group Patriot Prayer and self-proclaimed militia members drove into downtown Portland last night, armed and looking for a fight. Every Oregonian has the right to freely express their views without fear of deadly violence. I will not allow Patriot Prayer and armed white supremacists to bring more bloodshed to our streets. “Time and again, from Charlottesville to Kenosha to Portland, we have seen the tragic outcome when armed right-wing vigilantes take matters into their own hands. Gun violence is never, ever the answer.”

Police are seeking the whereabouts of Jacob Reinoehl. The Governor and Mayor didn’t return AmmoLand’s request for comment.

