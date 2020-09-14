‘Biden Exploits Ambush of LA Deputies to Push Anti-Gun Agenda,’ Says CCRKBA

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- BELLEVUE, WA – Democrat Joe Biden’s disgusting attempt to exploit the ambush of two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies to push his anti-gun agenda illustrates the intellectual dishonesty of the gun prohibition mindset, the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms said today.

The two deputies were shot at close range by an unidentified gunman who can be seen on video raising a handgun to open fire. Yet, the former vice president wasted no time tweeting about “weapons of war” while declaring, “We need to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.” Neither an “assault rifle” or high capacity magazine visibly were used in the crime.

“Just when you thought Joe Biden’s lifelong crusade against firearms couldn’t go any lower, he grabs a shovel and starts digging,” said CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb. “This illustrates the bankruptcy of the gun prohibition movement. They’ll use a horrific tragedy as a starting point to push their own agenda, which typically has no factual relation to the incident they’re exploiting. “There is a heavy disconnect between reality and what the gun control lobby would have people think,” he continued, “and Biden’s attempt to capitalize on this cowardly act by calling for a ban on a type of firearm that wasn’t even used is intentionally misleading.”

Law enforcement agencies are searching for a suspect, and there is a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. The wounded deputies, described as a 24-year-old male and 31-year-old female, were reportedly in stable condition Monday following surgery.

“We have watched the video of this craven act several times, which is apparently something Biden didn’t do even once before he sent out that self-serving tweet,” Gottlieb stated. “Instead of calling for a ban on a gun that wasn’t involved, perhaps Joe Biden should instead focus on the people who gathered outside of the hospital yelling they hope the deputies would die, and simply tell them to shut up and go home. “Biden’s remarks illustrate an almost amoral attitude about a terrible crime,” he said. “He seems more interested in how he might use this tragedy to advance his anti-gun-rights agenda than he is about the lives of the two wounded deputies. We’re not sure what to call that, but it’s not moral leadership.”





About CCRKBA

With more than 650,000 members and supporters nationwide, the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms (www.ccrkba.org) is one of the nation's premier gun rights organizations. As a non-profit organization, the Citizens Committee is dedicated to preserving firearms freedoms through active lobbying of elected officials and facilitating grass-roots organization of gun rights activists in local communities throughout the United States.