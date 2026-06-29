Wolford v. Lopez Shows Why Gun Rights Are Rights, Not Government Permission Slips

The predictable political reaction to any expansion or defense of constitutional liberty is always the same: when a foundational right becomes too inconvenient for the state to micromanage, bureaucrats and activist jurists will declare the right itself a “failed experiment.”

We are seeing this play out in real time following a historic week at the United States Supreme Court. In the wake of a unanimous ruling protecting firearm possession for citizens like Ali Hemani, the High Court delivered a definitive 6–3 victory for gun owners in Wolford v. Lopez, No. 24-1046, slip op. at 1 (U.S. June 25, 2026).

In an opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, the Court struck down Hawaii’s restrictive “vampire rule”—so named because, like the vampire myth, a person is barred unless expressly invited in.

The law flipped traditional property rights on their head by forcing concealed-carry permit holders to obtain express, advance permission before stepping onto “any” private property open to the public, from grocery stores to gas stations.

Yet rather than respecting the clear boundary set by the Constitution, the progressive wing of the Court has escalated its rhetoric. In a stinging dissent, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson openly declared that the Court’s objective is merely “protecting guns, not consistently preserving any principle of law.” Joining forces with Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, she reiterated her demand to “retire the failed ‘Bruen’ experiment,” complaining that anchoring modern laws in the nation’s historical traditions is an unworkable burden for the lower courts. That is a weak argument when our most basic human rights are at stake. Demanding that the state justify its restrictions using our actual constitutional tradition is never “too much to ask” of the legal system.

This frantic critique completely misses the purpose of constitutional jurisprudence. The Bruen standard is not a laboratory experiment; it is an ideological anchor. When Justice Jackson advocates for returning to a system where the state weighs its own “ends and means,” she asks to return to a failed and dangerous status quo where judges can simply balance away an individual’s rights whenever the government provides a compelling excuse or claims the burden is too great.

Structural, timeless truths have a way of outlasting bad policy. Wolford succeeds precisely because it aligns our constitutional framework with a much higher reality: the preservation of life is a natural, foundational right. What God has granted, man cannot erode by turning everyday public spaces into legal traps.

Driving a Stake Through the “Vampire Rules”

Hawaii’s law was dubbed a “vampire rule” because much like the folklore of old, it assumed a law-abiding citizen carrying a tool for self-defense had no right to enter a business without an explicit invitation. Had the Supreme Court allowed this workaround to stand, it would have effectively nullified the Second Amendment in daily life. A citizen could carry a firearm on a public sidewalk, but the moment they stepped into a shop to buy a bottle of water or stopped to pump gas, they would become a criminal.

As Justice Alito rightly observed, such restrictions “hobble what the Second Amendment protects: the right of Americans to carry arms for self-defense as they go about their daily lives.”

Justice Jackson’s dissent attempted to reframe the argument, claiming Wolford was a matter of “property rights” rather than gun rights. But traditional property law has always dictated that businesses open to the public are presumptively accessible unless the owner affirmatively posts a sign or asks an individual to leave. Hawaii attempted to use the heavy hand of the state to enforce an anti-gun default.

The Wolford decision reinforces a clear continuum established by the Court’s most vital precedents:

District of Columbia v. Heller, 554 U.S. 570 (2008): Decisively affirmed that the Second Amendment protects an individual right to possess a firearm centered on the lawful purpose of self-defense.

Decisively affirmed that the Second Amendment protects an individual right to possess a firearm centered on the lawful purpose of self-defense. McDonald v. City of Chicago, 561 U.S. 742 (2010): Incorporated that individual right against the states, ensuring local governments cannot arbitrarily strip citizens of their tools for survival.

Incorporated that individual right against the states, ensuring local governments cannot arbitrarily strip citizens of their tools for survival. N.Y. State Rifle & Pistol Ass’n v. Bruen, 597 U.S. 1 (2022): Solidified that the right to bear arms extends beyond the home and into the public square.

To argue that 21st-century problems cannot be solved with founding-era constitutional principles is to argue that the Bill of Rights itself is obsolete. The technology of speech and firearms may evolve, but the fundamental nature of human liberty does not.

Thought Throughout History: The Natural Law vs. Legislative Whim

Long before the Framers gathered in Philadelphia, the greatest legal and philosophical minds understood that self-defense is not a gift from a government body. It is an immutable component of human existence that no legislative body has the moral authority to “balance” away.

The Roman statesman Cicero captured this immortal truth in 52 B.C., writing:

“This, then, is a law, O judges, not written, but born with us; which we have not learnt, or received by tradition, or read, but which we have taken and sucked in from nature itself; a law which we were not taught, but to which we were made, that if our life be brought into danger by any treachery . . . every means of securing our safety is honorable.”

Centuries later, William Blackstone, whose Commentaries on the Laws of England shaped the American Founders and is still studied closely by first-year law students, described the “right of having and using arms for self-preservation and defense” as an essential safeguard against both the “violence of oppression” and ordinary criminal threats.

When modern jurists complain that historical standards are too rigid, they are arguing for a “living” constitution that shifts with the political winds. But our Founders were explicitly clear that they were recognizing an inherent right, not creating an artificial one that a state legislature could tweak at will. Samuel Adams echoed this perfectly during the Boston convention of 1772:

“Among the natural rights of the Colonists are these: First, a right to life; Secondly, to liberty; Thirdly, to property; together with the right to support and defend them in the best manner they can.”

The Divine Sanction of Self-Preservation

For those who view the world through a lens of faith, the legal arguments only mirror a deeper, spiritual reality that no modern legislative “ends and means” assessment can alter. Scripture does not command believers to forfeit their safety to the bureaucratic state or wait for a bureaucrat’s permission to protect their families. The protection of life, which is made in the image of God, is treated as a solemn duty.

In the Old Testament, the law acknowledged a clear distinction between cold-blooded violence and justifiable protection. Exodus 22:2 notes that if a thief is caught breaking in at night and is struck with a fatal blow, there is no bloodguilt for the defender. The home and the family are spheres requiring active stewardship and protection.

In the New Testament, even as Christ prepared for His ultimate sacrifice, He gave a practical instruction to His disciples regarding the realities of an unsafe world. In Luke 22:36, He told them:

“But now if you have a purse, take it, and also a bag; and if you don’t have a sword, sell your cloak and buy one.”

The sword was the premier tool of personal defense in the ancient world. Christ’s instruction acknowledged that while believers rely on divine providence, they are also expected to use wisdom and practical means to preserve their safety in a broken world.

The True Measure of Liberty

Justice Jackson’s assertion that the Court is merely “protecting guns” reveals a fundamental misunderstanding of the conservative majority’s jurisprudence. The Court is not protecting a piece of metal; it is protecting the “person” holding it. It is protecting the fundamental human right not to be left defenseless by a state government that seeks a monopoly on violence.

Wolford v. Lopez and Bruen did not expand gun rights; they restricted government overreach. They reminded the judicial and legislative classes that the Constitution is a document designed to limit the state, not the citizen.

When a law-abiding citizen walks into a store or goes about their daily errands, their right to carry the means to defend their life does not depend on a state-mandated presumption of guilt. It depends on a right woven into history, nature, and the fabric of creation. Mankind can pass laws, write ordinances, and express judicial frustration until the judicial ink runs dry, but man cannot erode what God has granted. Wolford simply ensures that the state cannot bypass the Constitution through clever legislative tricks, forcing the law of the land to respect what is written.

May the American people never forget that liberty is not granted by bureaucrats, nor preserved by timid compromise, but defended by citizens who understand that rights come from God, not government. True American freedom endures only so long as free people are willing to defend it, sacrifice for it, and stand unbowed against every force that would shrink it into permission instead of right.

About Sean Maloney

Sean Maloney is a criminal defense attorney, co-founder of Second Call Defense, and an NRA-certified firearms instructor. He is a nationally recognized speaker on critical topics, including the Second Amendment, self-defense, the use of lethal force, and concealed carry. Sean has worked on numerous use-of-force and self-defense cases and has personally trained hundreds of civilians to respond safely and legally to life-threatening situations. He is a passionate advocate for restoring the cultural legitimacy of the Second Amendment and promoting personal responsibility in self-defense.