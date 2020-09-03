Galco Unveils Switchback Holster For Optic-Equipped 1911s

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Galco introduces the versatile and affordable Switchback belt holster for both 4″- 5” 1911 pistols, accommodating versions with and without red dot sights!

A general-purpose hybrid design that combines the best elements of leather and synthetic, the Switchback is fully ambidextrous and can be carried in the strongside or cross draw positions. The main body of the holster is constructed of layered synthetics, beginning with an outer layer of durable black ballistic nylon. Beneath that is closed cell foam that imparts structure to the holster body and protection for the firearm in the field. Finally, a layer of 420 denier gunmetal-colored packcloth lines the holster.

An ambidextrous “exoskeleton” made of top grain steer hide allows the belt to be threaded through either side of the holster body in strongside or cross draw positions, for right or left-hand draw. The retention strap is reversible for ambidextrous use.

The Switchback is a perfect way to pack a 1911 in the great outdoors or on the range. Available in a black finish, the Switchback retails for only $49.

About Galco

Galco International, LTD is the designer and manufacturer of the Galco holster brand, the premier American-made line of superb-quality holsters, belts and accessories. Encompassing law enforcement, military, defensive, and sporting use, the Galco brand utilizes leather, nylon, injection-molded plastic and Kydex® to meet the demands of today’s consumers. The award-winning Matrix line of holsters and accessories, women’s holster handbags, tactical slings and hunting accessories round out the line. All Galco products are proudly made in the USA since 1969.