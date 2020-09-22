SSSF Awards $55,000 In Scholarships to Clay Target and Action Shooting Students

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Continuing the SSSF Scholarship Program, the 501(c)(3) foundation has awarded 150 graduating senior athletes with $500 scholarships for the 2019/2020 season. Since 2013, the SSSF has awarded over $500,000 in scholarship funds benefiting over 600 student-athletes, from nearly all 50 states in the Scholastic Clay Target and Scholastic Action Shooting programs.

Qualified graduating seniors were considered for academics, college registration, state, regional, and national-level shooting sports participation, and a personal essay. These statements described personal goals, educational ambitions, achievements, talents, and experiences in their shooting sports career.

To view the scholarship recipients please visit the respective announcements from the Scholastic Action Shooting (SASP) and Scholastic Clay Target Programs (SCTP):

About the Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation

The Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation (SSSF) is 501(c)(3) public charity responsible for all aspects of the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) and Scholastic Action Shooting Program (SASP) across the United States. SCTP and SASP are youth development programs in which adult coaches and other volunteers use shooting sports to teach and to demonstrate sportsmanship, responsibility, honesty, ethics, integrity, teamwork, and other positive life skills.

For more information about the SSSF, visit www.sssfonline.org