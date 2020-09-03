Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- LA Police Gear has a Labor Day Coupon Code Sale. “LDAY15” gets you 15% off most everything in the shop like the Streamlight TLR-1 Light 69110 Weapon Light for just $116.44! You save over $100.00 OFF the MSRP but hurry the code is only good for a few days.

The Streamlight TLR-1 WeaponLight – Intensely bright, virtually indestructible rail-mounted tactical light, attaches to almost any gun in seconds. This is one of the best selling pistol lights in history. LAPG has been selling this light for 10 years. Many duty and tactical holsters from Safariland and Blackhawk work with the Streamlight TLR-1 WeaponLight. Features: Powered by two 3-volt CR123 lithium batteries with 10-year storage life

C4 LED technology, impervious to shock with a 50,000 hour lifetime

LED Rating: Up to 12,000 candela peak beam intensity and up to 300 lumens measured system output. Deep-dish parabolic reflector produces a concentrated beam with optimum peripheral illumination

Run Time: 2.5 hours regulated run time. Solid-state current regulation for consistent illumination level.

Rail grip clamp system securely attaches/detaches quickly and safely with no tools and without putting your hands in front of muzzle

Mounts directly to handguns with Glock-style rails and to all MIL-STD-1913 (Picatinny) rails.

Includes keys for Glock-style, Picatinny, Beretta 90two, S&W 99 and S&W TSW

Machined aluminum sealed construction with black anodized finsih

Ambidextrous momentary/steady on/off switch

Highly accurate sight repeatability when remounting

Fits existing light bearing holsters

4.18 oz.

Lithium Battery Notice under TECH DOCS

IPX7 rated design; waterproof to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

Reference TLR Accessories Brochure in DOCS/INFO tab for more information.

Assembled in USA

Streamlight TLR-1 Light Part # 69110 Remote switches are available as optional accessories and must be used in conjunction with 69130 remote door switch. All switches and door switch are sold separately.

