AZ Supporters Highlight McSally’s Perfect Gun Rights Voting Record & Kelly’s Failure

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- One of President Trump's most consequential actions has been the appointment of Originalist and Textualist judges on the Article III courts. Judge Amy Coney Barret is the latest example. She is likely to make a critical difference for the Second Amendment on the Supreme Court.

A group in Arizona, which was organized in part by Second Amendment rock star Doug Ritter and his wife, Sue, has started informing Arizonans about the danger to the Second Amendment which Martha McSally's opponent, Giffords.org-gun-grabber Mark Kelly, represents. Here is a very important release of the campaign you need to take action on:

Sue and I wanted to let you know about a very critical project here in Arizona to help protect our Second Amendment. The new “AZ 2A For McSally” Facebook page www.facebook.com/AZ2A4MCSALLY @AZ2A4MCSALLY features a pair of videos supporting pro-Second Amendment Republican Senator Martha McSally. These videos spotlight the stark contrast between staunchly pro-2A McSally and Democrat Mark “Gun Grabber” Kelly on the issues of gun control and the Second Amendment.

These videos are not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.

Arizona is a strongly pro-Second Amendment state, rated by Guns & Ammo Magazine as having the best gun laws in the nation since 2013. Despite a long anti-gun record and support from the Godfather of gun control, Michael Bloomberg, Kelly has tried to avoid the issue and portray himself as a centrist. We all know that is B.S.

Senator McSally has a perfect Second Amendment voting record and a perfect record of supporting President Trump's nominees to the Federal Courts.

These over-200 appointments have started to tip the balance in these courts from activist anti-Second Amendment Judges and Justices to support for Second Amendment rights. McSally has pledged to vote to confirm constitutionalist and pro-Second Amendment Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.