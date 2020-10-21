AZ Supporters Highlight McSally’s Perfect Gun Rights Voting Record & Kelly’s Failure

Editors Note: Facebook has made great efforts to shadowban and block the sharing of these videos. Please do your part to flood all social networks with this message in this important race.
U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- One of President Trump's most consequential actions has been the appointment of Originalist and Textualist judges on the Article III courts. Judge Amy Coney Barret is the latest example. She is likely to make a critical difference for the Second Amendment on the Supreme Court.
That will come to a halt if the Republicans lose control of the Senate, starting with Arizona.
A group in Arizona, which was organized in part by Second Amendment rock star Doug Ritter and his wife, Sue, has started informing Arizonans about the danger to the Second Amendment which Martha McSally's opponent, Giffords.org-gun-grabber Mark Kelly, represents. Here is a very important release of the campaign you need to take action on:
Sue and I wanted to let you know about a very critical project here in Arizona to help protect our Second Amendment. The new “AZ 2A For McSally” Facebook page www.facebook.com/AZ2A4MCSALLY @AZ2A4MCSALLY features a pair of videos supporting pro-Second Amendment Republican Senator Martha McSally. These videos spotlight the stark contrast between staunchly pro-2A McSally and Democrat Mark “Gun Grabber” Kelly on the issues of gun control and the Second Amendment.
Arizona is a strongly pro-Second Amendment state, rated by Guns & Ammo Magazine as having the best gun laws in the nation since 2013. Despite a long anti-gun record and support from the Godfather of gun control, Michael Bloomberg, Kelly has tried to avoid the issue and portray himself as a centrist. We all know that is B.S.
Senator McSally has a perfect Second Amendment voting record and a perfect record of supporting President Trump's nominees to the Federal Courts.
These over-200 appointments have started to tip the balance in these courts from activist anti-Second Amendment Judges and Justices to support for Second Amendment rights. McSally has pledged to vote to confirm constitutionalist and pro-Second Amendment Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
This is one of the most highly contested elections this year. Control of the Senate may hang in the balance. A Kelly win could swing the Senate to a Democratic majority under anti-gun Senator Charles Schumer who is committed to enacting the Democratic Party's radical anti-gun platform. Senator Martha McSally is the only choice for pro-Second Amendment voters. Senator McSally is a vote to save our republic and our freedoms.
Please pass this along to all your friends. Share this page and these videos on social media and anywhere you can.
Most gun owners in Arizona know they don't want Kelly, but many are unsure or skeptical about McSally. That can come back to bite us. Gun owners stayed home in Virginia in 2018 and in just two years gun rights in that state have gone down the tubes. Let's make sure that doesn't happen to Arizona and America!
Any Arizona gun owner who doesn't vote has effectively cast their ballot FOR gun control! Any Arizona gun owner who doesn't vote for Trump, McSally and the Republicans running for Congress and our state legislature is casting their vote FOR gun control. It's that simple.
Sue and I beg you to help us turn out the 2A vote. We, the gun owners of Arizona, can make the difference in this election. We just have to get out the vote and we can win!
Thanks for your support! ~ Doug Ritter.
The campaign ads for the Senate in Arizona have not been showing much information about Second Amendment issues from either side. Now, there is coverage, but it is from independents such as AZ2AMCSAALY and the NRA-ILA. The information is important to get out if the people of Arizona are to make an informed decision. The gun control groups are funding ads for Mark Kelly. They are careful to avoid any mention of guns. Everytown (Bloomberg's group) is said to have budgeted $5 million for Arizona, primarily against Senator McSally and President Trump.
Senator McSally has done much better on the Second Amendment than originally thought. Many Arizonans were worried about what she would do, once in office. As with President Trump, she has been a pleasant surprise.
She is much better than Senator McCain was on the Second Amendment. Her opponent is much worse.
About Dean Weingarten:
Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30-year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.
