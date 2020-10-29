Galco’s FasTrax PAC Now Available for Pistols with RDS

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Galco introduces a new version of the extremely popular FasTrax PAC waist pack – for compact pistols with red dot sights! An instant bestseller the moment it was introduced at SHOT Show 2020, and designed to blend with casual modern clothing styles, the FasTrax PAC discreetly carries a compact defensive handgun ready for action.

Unlike old-style waist packs that required the user to dig deeply into the pack or tear it open to draw the handgun, the FasTrax PAC uses a highly innovative combination of a pivoting holster component and external activation cord. This enables you to get your handgun into action much faster than with legacy waist pack designs. As we all know, time is often in very short supply when you need a handgun to defend yourself and your loved ones.

Comfort is key when carrying all day, of course. To maximize wearer comfort, the FasTrax PAC’s back panel is made of Galco’s Comfort Cloth, a soft and breathable adaptive performance mesh that keeps the pack comfortable against your body when worn all day long.

Convenient concealment is also important. The FasTrax’s adjustable, stretchable elasticized waist strap also helps make for easy carry and uses a Nexus® buckle for quick on-off capability. The pack’s contemporary front face has a zippered pocket that carries EDC items like spare ammunition, keys, a wallet, phone, or flashlight. A helpful pass-through port on the front pocket accommodates cables for earbuds or other devices.

Galco’s patent-pending FasTrax PAC tops the list for comfortable, convenient carry and speed into action in an increasingly casually-dressed world. It’s available in gray/black or MultiCam Black for $89.

See all of Galco’s waist pack options at galcousa.com!

About Galco

Galco International, LTD is the designer and manufacturer of the Galco holster brand, the premier American-made line of superb-quality holsters, belts, and accessories. Encompassing law enforcement, military, defensive, and sporting use, the Galco brand utilizes leather, nylon, injection-molded plastic, and Kydex to meet the demands of today’s consumers. The award-winning Matrix line of holsters and accessories, women’s holster handbags, tactical slings, and hunting accessories round out the line. All Galco products are proudly made in the USA since 1969.