Introducing Galco’s New Everyday Carry Upgrade System

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- An everyday carry set-up isn’t just a holster, it’s a system. Galco has always advocated the integration of holster, ammo carrier, and holster belt as the best method for comfortable and effective concealed carry. One example of this is the professional-grade, premium saddle leather Concealable system.

The Concealable holster is one of Galco’s most recognizable and innovative belt holsters. Its unique two-piece, forward-molded construction is contoured on the body side to the natural curve of the hip, for a significantly more comfortable carry and a narrower profile than an ordinary pancake type holster. Deeply hand-molded by our craftsmen for excellent retention properties and superior appearance, it has full firing grip accessibility for speed, double-stitched seams for durability, and covered trigger for safety.

At least one reload should always be available. The holster’s companion, the Concealable Magazine Carrier, features an ambidextrous, open-top design and holds a single spare magazine in the vertical position. Simple, fast, and easy to conceal!

Last, but certainly not least, the CB3 Contoured/Tapered Holster Belt is the ultimate concealed-carry belt. The contoured, gently-curved shape gives instant wearing comfort without a break-in period. The taper from 1 ½” to 1” at the buckle helps camouflage its true nature as a holster belt. The double thickness of leather makes it sturdy and rigid, supporting the weight of the heaviest of handguns all day long.

