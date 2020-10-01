Kyle Rittenhouse to Sue Biden for Libel According to Lawyer

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Lin Wood is the world-class lawyer who is part of the defense team of Kyle Rittenhouse. Kyle was charged by a Democrat prosecutor in Kenosha for defending himself from multiple attackers who attacked him and attempted to disarm him. Wood won large settlements for his clients against slander in the media.

In spite of the efforts of enormous numbers of social justice warriors on the Internet, none of them have been able to make any connection between Kyle and white supremacists or an organized militia. The clear case for self-defense is made in an eleven-minute video.

If the attackers who Kyle shot did not wish to be harmed, all they had to do was to stop pursuing and attacking him. Kyle Rittenhouse was fleeing pursuit both times he was attacked.

In the Presidential debate on 29 September, both Chris Wallace, the moderator, and former vice president Joe Biden implied that Kyle Rittenhouse was a white supremacist and a militia member. After the debate, if the tweet is authentic, candidate Biden tweeted Kyle's image with the words “white supremacist” above and “as we saw in Kenosha” below.

Lin has tweeted he is preparing a formal demand for Biden/Harris to retract the claim that Kyle Rittenhouse is a white supremacist & militia member. I have not seen any evidence there were any white supremacists in Kenosha. There may have been a hasty creation of a near spontaneous militia to protect local businesses and homes from being burned down. There is no evidence Kyle Rittenhouse was a member of a militia, any more than anyone who showed up at the Kenosha riots to prevent the destruction of property.

There was no evidence that any militia which showed up was white supremacist or violent.

If anything, the people who showed up to protect property were there to prevent violence.

There is no evidence shown that Kyle, a minor, was or is a white supremacist. Kyle is not a public figure. Vice President Biden cannot claim that as a public figure, he can smear Kyle without any consequence.

It is nearly as hard to see how Chris Wallace can claim there was “White Supremacist” violence in Kenosha. Wallace can claim he was not referring to Kyle Rittenhouse's self-defense shootings. If he was not referring to them, what was he referring to? The attacks against Kyle?

I believe Lin Wood can force Wallace to, at minimum, clarify that. The account Lin Wood has set up, Fightback.law, makes sense. From Fightback.law:

We fight back for forgotten America. We stand ready to protect and defend the constitutional rights, livelihoods and property of people and businesses that are being targeted and destroyed.

Chris Wallace has an out. He can say he did not mean or mention Kyle Rittenhouse. What he did mean then becomes problematic. If he disavows he meant Kyle, he loses some credibility on the left.

It is much harder for Candidate Joe Biden and the Harris campaign.

Joe Biden attacked Kyle Rittenhouse earlier, but not by name. From wispolitics.com:

Tonight, the President declined to rebuke violence. He wouldn’t even repudiate one of his supporters who is charged with murder because of his attacks on others. He is too weak, too scared of the hatred he has stirred to put an end to it. So once again, I urge the President to join me in saying that while peaceful protest is a right — a necessity — violence is wrong, period. No matter who does it, no matter what political affiliation they have. Period.

Biden says Rittenhouse (was there another Trump supporter charged with murder, mentioned by the President?) attacked others. One only needs to look at the video to see the claim is false.

Rittenhouse did not attack anyone. Rittenhouse defended himself when others attacked him. In both situations, he was retreating, attempting to leave the situation, when he was attacked.

Former Vice President Biden says violence is wrong, period. But he does not condemn the violence by Antifa or BLM.

Violence is neutral, like gravity. It can be used for good or evil. In American law, violence used in self-defense is not evil, but a tool to prevent evil.

Vice President Biden is in a trap. His far-left supporters believe anyone who does not immediately submit to them, can be violently attacked. They define these attacks as “self-defense”. It is an Orwellian inversion of the words which is part of their philosophy. Antifa rejects western law and logic as a matter of course. They explicitly reject first amendment rights.

If Biden does not retract his statement that Kyle Rittenhouse is a white supremacist, he is subject to a lawsuit. If he retracts it, he will be seen by his far-left supporters as weak.

About Dean Weingarten:

Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering, and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30 year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.