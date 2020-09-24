Kyle Rittenhouse – The Truth in 11 Minutes Video

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- On 22 September, 2020, a powerful video put out by #FightBack, was published on Youtube, with a mirror site on Bitchute.

This is a review of the 11 minute video. I give it 4.5 stars. #FightBack is collecting funds for Kyle Rittenhouse's defense. From Fightback.law:

Fightback.law is a Texas 501(c)(4) not-for-profit organization established to promote social welfare through advocacy and just treatment of people and organizations with respect to their civil and constitutional rights.

In case the youtube video is taken down (social media is reported as saying kyle is a “mass killer”, here is a mirrored bitchute link. It has been reported that giant tech companies such as facebook, youtube and twitter are taking down videos and tweets which are in defense of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Several attempts to create sites for funding at GoFundMe and other sites were taken down very quickly. Eventually, prominent attorney Lin Woods was able to put up a site which has stayed up. About 1. 8 million has been dedicated to Kyle Rittenhouse's defense at this #Fightback.law.

The video is extremely well done. It uses phone video clips from the riots in Kenosha to show Kyle Rittenhouse's actions and place them in context at the time they occurred. There is a good clip of an interview with reporter Richard McGinnis. McGinnes is the witness who was closest to Kyle Rittenhouse and Joseph Rosenbaum, when Rosenbaum, a convicted child molester, attacked Rittenhouse and attempted to disarm him.

Many clips which have not seen much distribution are in the video, such that recorded by Gaige Grosskreutz, the last person who Kyle Rittenhouse shot, as Grosskreutz lunged at Rittenhouse with a semi-automatic pistol in his hand.

Grosskreutz is pursuing Rittenhouse, live streaming on his phone. He asks Kyle: “Did you shoot someone?”

Rittenhouse says, while running, “I am going to the police.” Only a few seconds later, Kyle trips and goes down.

There are timely reminders of what was going on with the riots around the country before the Rittenhouse was attacked. There is a plausible explanation of why the first person who attacked Kyle may have picked him as a victim. The graphics are very well done. The voiceover is excellent. Information is presented, which has not been revealed before.

Who fired the first shot when Kyle is being chased? This video identifies the man with the handgun.

I especially like the split-screen identification of the people who attacked Kyle. There is an excellent video of Kyle attempting to surrender to police at the scene.

If you want to understand what happened in Kenosha that night, watch this video.

The video does a good job of showing the charges against Kyle. No charges have been made against the people who attacked Kyle. They are on video committing serious crimes. See the video. It is one of the best synopsis of what happened.

Don't expect a detailed legal analysis. It is not in the video. Perhaps a detailed analysis of the legal battle will be published later. Some of that has been done elsewhere. We will get more, I am sure.

About Dean Weingarten:

Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering, and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30 year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.