Mallard Mania on This Episode of the “It’s Federal Season” Podcast

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- If you are a passionate waterfowler or just getting started, this episode of “It’s Federal Season” is a must-listen. Chad Belding, host of the top-rated waterfowl television show “The Fowl Life” on Outdoor Channel, chimes in with tips and tactics on how to be successful in the field this season.

Episode No. 13 – Mallard Mania

https://www.federalpremium.com/podcast.html

“Chad is so passionate, and his knowledge is undeniable,” said Federal Ammunition’s Vice President of Marketing Jason Nash. “He is a diehard waterfowler and his advice is backed with decades of hunting experience from all the major flyways from east to west coast,” said Nash.

Belding delivers a ton of waterfowl information during this high energy episode including proper concealment, essential gear to get started, shot size preference for ducks and geese, and how to get a new hunter involved and into the duck blind.

In the Tech Talk segment, Belding, sponsored by Federal Ammunition, talks about the importance of the Black Cloud ammunition from Federal found exclusively in his blind bag. “I remember the very first time I went on a spring snow goose hunt with Black Cloud,” said Belding, the veteran waterfowl hunter. “There were no cripples and the dogs had an easy job that day,” continued Belding. Since that day, there is no other choice for Belding and his Benelli shotguns based on patterning, pattern consistency, and lethality of the system that combines the FLITECONTROL FLEX wad and the pellet combination of Premium Steel and FLITESTOPPER Steel.

