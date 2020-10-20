Pulsar Accolade 2 Thermal Brings Latest Thermal Detection and LRF Tech

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- (MANSFIELD, TEXAS) – Pulsar, the world leader in thermal and digital night vision technology, is proud to announce the release of the Accolade 2 LRF XP50. These sleek binoculars boast a wide range of cutting-edge features, justifying why Pulsar is the most respected brand in the industry.

With an enhanced sensor of <40mK, the Accolade 2 provides perfect detail recognition in the rain, fog, ice, or other adverse conditions. It also has a full-color 640×480 AMOLED display for vivid, flawless imaging and power conservation. Additionally, the Accolade 2’s laser range finder (LRF) detects adult-sized objects up to 1000 yards in zero light, one of the most powerful LRFs on the market today.

The highly-sophisticated Accolade 2 also features a built-in camera and video recorder, Wi-Fi connectivity, direct image streaming, picture-in-picture and 8x variable digital zoom, to keep hunters connected and informed while they ply their trade. Further, the Accolade 2 also has an IPX7 waterproof rating and rechargeable batteries, for durability and convenience.

Upgraded Features:

Enhanced Sensor for viewing in adverse weather conditions

3-second startup

Longer battery life

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Microbolometer resolution 640×480

Frame rate (Hz) 50

Pixel pitch (µm) 17

Display resolution (pixels) 640×480

Display type AMOLED

Magnification (x) 2.5 – 20

NETD, mK < 40

Digital zoom 2x/4x/8x

Objective lens diameter (mm) 42

Eye relief (mm) 16

Field of view ([email protected]) 65.4

Range of detection (yds) 2000

Diopter adjustment (dptr) ± 5

Laser wavelength (nm) N/A

Measurement range (yd/m) N/A

Battery type B-Pack mini (18650 Li-ion)

Battery life (hrs) 9

Dimensions (in) 6.46×5.12×2.52

Weight (oz.) 21.2

FEATURES

Highly sensitive thermal imaging sensor, <40mK

640×480 resolution, 17um pixel pitch core

2,000yd detection range

Image boost technology

Integrated laser rangefinder

Built-in photo and video recorder

4 observation modes

Variable digital zoom

Picture-in-picture

8 color pallets

Wifi integration with IOS and Android devices

Up to 8 hours operating time • Battery pack • Waterproof • Battery pack chargering kit

USB cable

Hand strap

Lens Cleaning Cloth

Carrying Case

About Pulsar

Every Pulsar device is designed, manufactured, and tested to ensure demanding professionals receive the most reliable, most advanced thermal and digital night vision performance the industry has to offer. The result of Pulsar’s commitment to industry-leading excellence is consistent world-class quality, precision engineering, seamless device operation, and cutting-edge proprietary software. Pulsar produces an array of advanced optical devices designed for law enforcement, security, home defense, and hunting applications, including thermal imaging and digital night vision monoculars and riflescopes, night vision binoculars, and goggles, rangefinders, IR flashlights, and related accessories. To learn more about Pulsar, visit www.pulsarnv.