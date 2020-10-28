Savage Announces New Thumbhole 320 Shotguns

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Savage Arms is pleased to announce the addition of three new models to their venerable Stevens 320 shotgun lineup. These new thumbhole stock pump-actions provide control and versatility and offer a new option for fans of the classic Stevens design and will be available this holiday season.

“Our Stevens shotguns have proven to be very versatile for hunters and home defense,” Jessica Treglia, Sr. Brand Manager at Savage Arms, said. “And now we’re adding the thumbhole option to our 320 line with a new Turkey gun, and two different defensive shotguns. These shotguns are light, highly ergonomic, and built on the tested pump action that makes Stevens shotguns so reliable.”

The new 320 Thumbhole Security provides a new level of ergonomics to the tested 320 action. The 320 Security Thumbhole model combines a 18.5” barrel with a matte black forend and aggressive stock texturing. Each is available with either ghost ring sights or a traditional front bead sight. Both options are chambered in 12 gauge and 20 gauge.

320 Thumbhole Security Features

Pump action shotgun with dual slide bars and rotary bolt

12 & 20 Gauge Options

Matte black synthetic stock and forend

Thumbhole stock with ambidextrous cheek riser and rugged grip textures

Chrome alloy steel 18.5” matte black security barrel

3-inch chamber

Swivel stud on stock and magazine cap

Bottom-loading tube magazine (5+1 Capacity)

Recoil pad

Ghost Ring Sight or Front Bead Sight models available.

Part No. / Description / MSRP

23246 / 320 Thumbhole BEAD, 12 GA. 18.5-inch barrel / $275

23247 / 320 Thumbhole BEAD, 20 GA. 18.5-inch barrel / $275

23248 / 320 Thumbhole GRS, 12 GA. 18.5-inch barrel / $305

23249 / 320 Thumbhole GRS, 20 GA. 18.5-inch barrel / $305

The reliable 320 pump action is now available in a thumbhole stock. The 320 Turkey also has an ambidextrous cheek riser. The olive drab stock and forend have built-in grip textures, and the receiver is drilled and tapped. It comes with an extended extra full turkey choke and adjustable fiberoptic sights. With its proven rotary bolt, and dual slide bars, the new 320 Turkey Thumbhole is ready to hunt.

320 Turkey Thumbhole Features

Pump action shotgun with dual slide bars and rotary bolt

12 & 20 Gauge Options

OD Green synthetic stock and forend

Thumbhole stock with ambidextrous cheek riser and rugged grip textures

Chrome alloy steel 22” matte black, ventilated rib barrel

3-inch chamber

Swivel stud on stock and magazine cap

Bottom-loading tube magazine (5+1 Capacity)

Recoil pad

Adjustable fiberoptic turkey sights

Extended Extra Full Choke Tube (Win. Choke)

Part No. / Description / MSRP

23250 / 320 Turkey Thumbhole, 12 GA. 22-inch barrel / $323

23251 / 320 Turkey Thumbhole, 20 GA. 22-inch barrel / $323

About Savage

Headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts, Savage has been producing firearms for more than 125 years. Savage is one of the world's largest manufacturers of hunting, competition and targeting shooting centerfire and rimfire rifles, and shotguns. Their firearms are best known for accuracy, performance and innovation. The entrepreneurial spirit that originally defined the company is still evident in its ongoing focus on continuous innovation, craftsmanship, quality and service. Learn more at www.savagearms.com.