Galco Gunleather’s Spare Ammo Options for Hunters!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- We all like to carry spare ammunition when in the field, and Galco offers several great options for hunters. All are handcrafted from rich, premium Latigo dark Havana leather for both beauty and long term durability.

The Butt Cuff has reinforced stitching between each loop to help prevent interior cartridge loop dimensions from changing, while a suede tongue and nylon lacing keep the cuff securely on the stock. The Butt Cuff carries between five and nine rounds, depending on the cartridge, and is available in both right and left-handed models.

The Double Rifle Six Pack carries six big-bore double rifle cartridges on the belt in 2x2x2 fashion. One size fits .450, .470, .500 Nitro Express, and similar.

The Stalker Cartridge Wallet features a compact design that carries ten rifle cartridges neatly on the belt. The cartridge loops are individually stitched to retain their shape over years of hard use. Stalker versions are available in three sizes to fit cartridges from .243 through .375 H&H and similar.

Finally, when hunting larger game, the handsome Safari Five cartridge wallet is designed to accommodate high-powered cartridges. Also featuring individually stitched cartridge loops, the Safari Five is available in one size to fit the .338 Winchester through 458 Winchester.

