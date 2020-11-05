Galco’s Range of Ankle Holsters are Ideal for a Second Gun

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- In a world with a currently uncertain future, many gun carriers are choosing to carry a second or “backup” handgun. Ankle holsters can be ideal in this case, and are particularly useful for gun carriers who are seated for much of the day. Galco offers an array of them.

Serious gun carriers who need deep concealment rave about Galco’s Ankle Glove. Constructed of premium saddle leather, it features a reinforced thumb break (most models) for speed of draw and detailed molding for firearm retention. This professional-grade holster retails for $130.

After two decades of universal praise for the Ankle Glove, Galco added the Ankle Lite. With a holster pocket made from Premium Center Cut Steerhide™, the Ankle Lite’s reinforced thumb break retention strap combines excellent security with the speed of draw. It retails for $90.

The Ankle Guard is a huge step forward in ankle carry. An adjustable internal retention device secures the handgun at the trigger guard. The “trench” style sight rail easily accommodates virtually all iron sights and allows a smooth and easy return to the holster. The front of the Ankle Guard is cut low and allows the use of most compact red dot sights. It also retails for $90.

All three ankle holsters feature a wide, breathable neoprene ankle cuff with hook-and-loop closure. Sheepskin padding between the holster and ankle greatly enhances wearer comfort when worn for even extended hours in the summer heat. An optional Ankle Calf Strap is also available.

About Galco

Galco International, LTD is the designer and manufacturer of the Galco holster brand, the premier American-made line of superb-quality holsters, belts, and accessories. Encompassing law enforcement, military, defensive, and sporting use, the Galco brand utilizes leather, nylon, injection-molded plastic, and Kydex to meet the demands of today’s consumers. The award-winning Matrix line of holsters and accessories, women’s holster handbags, tactical slings, and hunting accessories round out the line. All Galco products are proudly made in the USA since 1969.