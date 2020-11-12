NC: Mark Robinson, Defender of Right to Arms, Becomes First Black Lt. Governor

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The votes have not been certified in North Carolina, yet. It is nearly certain Mark Robinson will be the next North Carolina lieutenant governor. From Ballotpedia:

Mark Robinson (Republican Party) is the Lieutenant Governor-elect of North Carolina. He assumes office on January 1, 2021. Robinson (Republican Party) ran for election for Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020.

With 100% of the precincts reported, Robinson has 51.66% of the vote, his opponent has 48.34% of the vote.

On 3 April 2018, Mark Robinson gave an impassioned and eloquent speech to the Greensboro City Council. He excoriated the City Council for their dogmatic and reflexive anti-Second Amendment position. The speech resonated with supporters of the Constitution and went viral. It went around the world. People in Brazil translated the speech into Portuguese to aid in their fight for the right to self-defense and freedom.

On 5 May, 2018, Mark Robinson gave a speech to the NRA Leadership Forum at the NRA Annual Meetings in Dallas, Texas. The speech showed Mark was very comfortable speaking to large crowds. He was charismatic. He received numerous standing ovations. The video from 5 May of 2018 shows the wild enthusiasm. Link to Mark Robinson NRA speech from two years ago.

Less than two years after he gave the unwritten speech to the Greensboro City Council, on 5 March 2020, Mark Robinson, won the primary to become the Republican candidate for Lt. Governor. In addition to being a strong supporter of the right to keep and bear arms, Robinson supports school choice, so that parents have options of where to send their children to school.

Mark learned a great deal from growing up poor.

From markrobingsonfornc.com:

Mark grew up poor in Greensboro, North Carolina as the ninth of ten children in a green shingled house with a red roof. His father was an abusive alcoholic. Their house had no heat, no AC, and didn’t even have a shower for them to wash. As a child, Mark ended up in the foster care system. He and two of his brothers went to the same home where they were fortunate to end up with a caring family. Some of his siblings were not so lucky, and ended up in abusive situations. Mark and his siblings were able to move back in with their mother eventually, who was a devout woman of faith, and he credits his mother as being the reason he is the man he is today. She taught him about the Bible, and always told her children they could be whatever they put their minds to.

The North Carolina Lt. Governor is not a figurehead position. The position carries these duties with it. From NC.gov:

Serves as the President of the State Senate, with ability to cast tie-breaking votes.

Serves as a member of the Governor’s Council of State.

The Lt. Governor has a unique role as a nexus between Education and Economic Development.

Serves on the State Board of Education, NC Board of Community Colleges, State Economic Development Board, and the Military Affairs Commission.

The Lt. Governor is the only elected official to serve at both the executive and legislative level. The Lt. Governor must also stand ready to fulfill the duties of Governor in the event of his absence, death or incapacitation. This succession has happened five times in our state’s history.

Mark Robinson is an American success story. His constitutional convictions combined with his oratorical talent have placed him in the public view near the top of North Carolina political power.

In one of the most hotly contested election seasons, with more money being spent against Republicans in North Carolina from outside sources than ever before, above 141 million dollars, Mark Robinson did well.

In North Carolina, firm convictions about Second Amendment rights are a political advantage.

