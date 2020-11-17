U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Springfield Armory is proud to introduce the Ronin 1911 in 10mm, a powerful and reliable pistol built for a lifetime of service at an MSRP of just $849.

The Ronin 1911 provides shooters with a pistol that combines classic styling with modern features, the result of thoroughly modern precision manufacturing mixed with a traditional approach to quality and performance.

Configured as a full-size 5″ gun, the 8+1 Ronin in 10mm features a forged steel slide and frame as well as a hammer-forged barrel for unparalleled durability and strength — ideal for a pistol harnessing the impressive power of the ever-popular 10mm cartridge.

The 10mm Ronin sports a beautiful two-tone finish, with a stainless steel forged frame and a forged slide of carbon steel. The slide features a beautiful hot salt bluing treatment that not only brings out the luster of the steel, but also hearkens back to the earliest days of the classic 1911. The flats of both the slide and frame are thoroughly polished, with an attractive matte finish applied to the rest of the pistol.

Despite the remarkably affordable $849 MSRP of the pistol, all Ronins feature upgrades and enhancements well beyond what you would normally see at this price point. Everything you would want on a modern 1911 is present on the Ronin 1911. The pistol features forward slide serrations, a beavertail grip safety with “memory bump” for solid engagement, a fiber optic front/tactical rack white-dot rear sight system, and an extended safety lever.

Rounding out the package of the Ronin is a pair of Crossed Cannon premium laminate wood grips, a stainless steel checkered flat mainspring housing, Springfield Armory 2nd Generation Speed Trigger, and a basepad-equipped magazine.

“The Ronin series of pistols — offered in 9mm and .45 ACP, and now 10mm — have proven to be extremely popular with 1911 enthusiasts due to their impressive quality, forged strength and durability, and exceptional features,” explains Steve Kramer, Vice President of Marketing for Springfield Armory. “With the addition of the 10mm chambering, the Ronin family now has even more to offer.”

With this new addition to the Ronin line, 1911 fans have a powerful and capable 10mm pistol that combines classic styling, forged strength for a lifetime of service, and cutting-edge performance.

Ronin 1911 10mm | PX9121L | MSPR $849

To learn more about the new Ronin 1911 in 10mm, visit https://www.spr-ar.com/r/4435

To learn more about the 1911 Ronin series, visit https://www.spr-ar.com/r/4436

About Springfield Armory

In 1794, the original Springfield Armory began manufacturing muskets for the defense of our young, free Republic. The Armory functioned as a firearms supplier for every major American conflict until 1968 when the government sadly closed its doors. In 1974, nearly two centuries after its inception, Springfield Armory Inc. in Geneseo, Ill. revived the iconic heritage of the Armory to carry on its legacy.

We strive to honor this responsibility as guardians of the original Springfield Armory legacy by manufacturing the highest quality firearms to enable responsible citizens to preserve their right to keep and bear arms in the defense of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

With an unmatched emphasis on craftsmanship, performance and exceptional customer service, our mission is to forge superior firearms and provide the tools necessary to defend individual freedoms and equality for those who embrace the rights and principles secured by our Founding Fathers. For more information, please visit us at: springfield-armory.com.