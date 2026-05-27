Springfield Adds Aimpoint COA Red Dots to 1911, TRP, Operator & Prodigy Pistols

Springfield Armory is expanding its factory-equipped Aimpoint COA pistol lineup, and this time the company is bringing the closed-emitter red dot system to some of its most recognizable 1911 and 1911 DS models.

The new launch includes three pistols: the 1911 DS Prodigy 4.25” COA 9mm, the 5” 1911 TRP COA .45 ACP, and the 5” 1911 Operator COA .45 ACP. All three come factory-milled with Aimpoint’s A-CUT interface and ship with the Aimpoint COA closed-emitter red dot already installed.

The Aimpoint COA A-CUT system is not just another optic slapped onto a slide. It uses a full-length dovetail, front hook, and rear wedge system to lock the optic directly into the pistol. That setup is designed to transfer lateral forces into the dovetail instead of beating up the screws and mounting points.

The mount also sits low enough to co-witness with the iron sights, which is exactly what serious handgun users want. A red dot is a great advantage, but backup irons still matter. Batteries die. A proper fighting pistol should not become useless because the optic has a bad day.

The included Aimpoint COA features a 3.5 MOA dot, a 7075-T6 aluminum housing, a closed-emitter design, and more than 5 years of battery life from a single CR2032 battery. It also includes four night-vision compatible settings, eight daylight settings, a 15x15mm lens, and is rated submersible to 25 meters. At just 1.7 ounces, it adds capability without turning the pistol into a brick.

The 1911 DS Prodigy 4.25” COA 9mm has an MSRP of $1,955. This model gives shooters the familiar 1911-style controls and trigger system with the added benefit of double-stack capacity. Springfield lists the Prodigy COA with an 18+1 capacity using the two included magazines. For the growing crowd of shooters who like the 1911 manual of arms but want modern capacity, the Prodigy remains one of Springfield’s most practical answers.

The 1911 TRP COA .45 ACP is the higher-end .45 option in the launch, with an MSRP of $2,424. It features a forged slide and frame hand-selected for fit, black Cerakote finish, accessory rail, 20 line-per-inch checkering, top slide serrations, and two eight-round magazines. The TRP has always been Springfield’s more serious-duty 1911, and adding a rugged closed-emitter Aimpoint makes sense for shooters who still believe the .45 ACP 1911 has a place in the modern defensive handgun world.

The 1911 Operator COA .45 ACP comes in at $1,623 MSRP and brings a more straightforward defensive package. It includes G10 grips, an ambidextrous safety, forward cocking serrations, two eight-round magazines with bumper pads, and the same factory-installed Aimpoint COA setup.

Springfield says the bundled pistol-and-optic packages also save buyers money. The Aimpoint COA optic alone carries an MSRP of $617, and Springfield says buyers save nearly $200 by purchasing these factory-equipped models instead of buying the pistol and optic separately.

This is the direction more handgun makers should be moving. Not just “optics-ready,” but optics-integrated. Factory-cut, factory-mounted, and built around serious use.

Red dots are no longer a range toy or a competition-only upgrade. They are standard equipment for a growing number of concealed carriers, armed citizens, law enforcement officers, and serious handgun shooters. Springfield is bringing the Aimpoint COA system to the Prodigy, TRP, and Operator, giving 1911 fans a modern sighting system without giving up the platform they already won two World Wars.

About Duncan Johnson:

Duncan Johnson is a lifelong firearms enthusiast and unwavering defender of the Second Amendment—where “shall not be infringed” means exactly what it says. A graduate of George Mason University, he enjoys competing in local USPSA and multi-gun competitions whenever he’s not covering the latest in gun rights and firearm policy. Duncan is a regular contributor to AmmoLand News and serves as part of the editorial team responsible for AmmoLand’s daily gun-rights reporting and industry coverage.

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