What Pro-Second Amendment Moves Are Possible With A Pro-Second Amendment Senate?

Georgia/United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- Lately, we have noted what the stakes for the Georgia runoff elections include, both on the legislative front and in terms of secondary issues. Much of this has focused on various adverse actions or consequences of anti-Second Amendment extremism that they would be preventing. But there is also good stuff that a Senate controlled by Second Amendment supporters could do, even if Biden is president.

Oversight

One of the duties of Congress is to carry out oversight of the various executive agencies. This is in conjunction with the power of the purse which the Constitution has invested in the legislative branch. Oversight, when properly wielded does more than just shine the light on malfeasance or the failure to act – it can actually be one of those things that can shift the political landscape.

For instance, an oversight hearing for our favorite agency to hate, BATF, could spend a lot of time on the non-prosecution of crimes covered under 18 USC 922. Properly done, such a hearing, focusing, say on the violent crime in cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, and Baltimore could reap huge benefits.

Lori Lightfoot has often liked to blame other states for Chicago’s violent crime, often because they are far more respectful of our Second Amendment rights. She and other big city mayors even try playing the race card when they are called out. But the fact is, running the guns to Chicago from out of state for use in criminal acts is itself a federal felony, and can net serious jail time. Oversight hearings could be very useful in highlighting the cynical division Lightfoot and others are using.

Legislative Proposals

Another option is to propose pro-Second Amendment legislation and to use the hearings to make the case to the American people. We have covered a number of pro-Second Amendment legislation in the past, including a privacy enhancement for gun owners from Senator Kelly Loeffler, legislation that would mark an effective resolution of the situation with AR pistols by Senator-elect Roger Marshall, and legislation that would restrict corporate gun control.

The fact is, by being able to hold hearings on legislation, elected officials can help make the case for these bills, but also again, highlight abuses as well. It’s one thing for a gun control law to be passed by elected officials. We know gun control laws usually don’t solve the problem, they punish innocent people for crimes and acts of madness they didn’t commit, and those that might be effective are never enforced. But you can vote elected officials out. On the other hand, what recourse is there when big corporations like Bank of America deny services based on the support of the Second Amendment, or for companies who seek to help Americans exercise their rights?

Funding

The fact is, controlling the power of the purse also means that the Senate can, in some ways, affect policy. Want to encourage local governments to work with BATF to enforce certain gun laws? Some conditions on grants would be a way to do that. Want to keep financial regulations from being misused to target gun makers? A little rider in some of those massive appropriations bills can accomplish that.

Is it the best way to accomplish the goals? No, at best the funding controls are stopgaps. But stopgaps still buy time, time to elect pro-Second Amendment officials and to improve the situation down the road.

The fact is, a pro-Second Amendment Senate can still take positive steps to protect our rights, even if Joe Biden ends up in the Oval Office. To ensure that pro-Second Amendment Senators can to protect our rights in that unfortunate situation, Second Amendment supporters need to back Loeffler and Perdue, then also support the National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund and their Institute for Legislative Action, in order to be ready for 2022 and 2024.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.