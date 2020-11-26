Georgia Senate Runoffs Will Decide The Fate Of These Bills

Georgia/United States Senate – -(AmmoLand.com)- What sort of stakes are we facing with the Georgia Senate runoffs? Perhaps the best way to get a handle on them is to look at some of the legislation that could get a path forward based on the results of those elections. So, we will look at some legislation that could get a potential boost – or which could languish unpassed – should Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue lose their bids.

So what could get a boost if they lose? Here’s six really bad bills that could get new life – should Chuck Schumer be in the majority.

Help Empower Americans to Respond Act

When we covered this legislation over the summer, we noted that it did to suppressors what Eric Swalwell wanted to do to modern multi-purpose semiautomatic rifles. Should Joe Biden hold on to win the White House after the litigation has passed, this is the sort of bill Second Amendment supporters could see him push, and if the filibuster is nuked, they would have to trust the likes of Joe Manchin and Jon Tester to keep it from passing.

Firearm Safety Act of 2019

Biden has vowed to come after firearms manufacturers. This bill, which was also covered over the summer, would be one way for him to do it. It would allow the Consumer Product Safety Commission to regulate firearms. In essence, it hands over the power to ban guns to unaccountable bureaucrats.

The 3D Printed Gun Safety Act

This bill, which we covered earlier this year, is a two-fer in terms of violating the Bill of Rights. Not only does it go after our Second Amendment rights, it targets the First Amendment as well. You can bet that this bill will be pushed by a Biden Administration, especially if they control the Senate.

The Tiahrt Restrictions Repeal Act

When we covered this early this year, we noted that anti-Second Amendment extremists want a gun registry, and are not above methods that create it through the back door. This would be one effort, easily painted as a “clerical” amendment to disguise its intent of destroying privacy for gun owners.

The NICS Review Act

Another method that could enable a Biden Administration to create a registry of gun sales would be to adjust some of the legal provisions regarding the National Instant Check System. This bill, which we analyzed earlier this year, mandates the retention of records for at least 90 days. Sneaky move… but one we will be waiting for.

Stop Home Manufacture of Ghost Guns Act of 2020

This legislation, one of the last covered here before the election went into high gear, could also be a priority for a Biden Administration that has an anti-Second Amendment House and Senate to ram bills through. In this case, it would target those who make their own firearms, even though there are already laws in place to target the misuse of firearms or for when prohibited persons have them.

These six bills are just the tip of the iceberg. There are many other anti-Second Amendment proposals that have been introduced in the House and Senate in just this Congress. Not to mention what Biden could do with the stroke of a pen. To build a firewall to protect our rights, Second Amendment supporters need to back Loeffler and Perdue, then also support the National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund and their Institute for Legislative Action, in order to be ready for 2022 and 2024.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.