Below the Radar: Stop Home Manufacture of Ghost Guns Act of 2020

United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- “Ghost guns” have become one of the boogeymen that many anti-Second Amendment extremists are hyping. One of the major reasons has been the development of 3D printing and the increasing popularity of the unfinished receivers. For Second Amendment supporters, the technological advances are exciting – they could make it easier to exercise our constitutional rights.

Those developments, though, are intolerable to anti-Second Amendment extremists. If that technology were to spread – and things like 3D printers and CNC machines are getting cheaper, and thus, more accessible to the public. If that were to happen, enforcing gun bans would be practically impossible.

So, the fear-mongering gets ratcheted up, and to capitalize on that fear-mongering is Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD), who is introducing HR 7468, the Stop Home Manufacture of Ghost Guns Act of 2020. This legislation would make it a federal crime for anyone but a licensed firearm manufacturer to have a “firearm manufacturing machine.”

This is a bill written with a lot of wiggle room for bureaucrats to go after people they don’t like. Keep in mind, a 3D printer or CNC machine could make a firearm. What determines if it is made is whether the right code is provided to those machines. We’ve seen the efforts anti-Second Amendment extremists have made to silence efforts to put 3D printing code out there. As was noted here back in March, their efforts to remove access to technical data about firearms isn’t going to stop at 3D printers or CNC machines.

What Raskin also counts on the media not telling Americans is that current laws already address the possession of a firearm by those prohibited persons and they also address the misuse of firearms in crimes, whether the firearms are home-made or if they were produced by a licensed manufacturer. Either way, violating 18 USC 922(g)’s felon-in-possession provisions (just one example) is good for 10 years in federal prison.

It's a quintessential inconvenient truth that exposes that Raskin’s push for this legislation isn’t so much about public safety, but instead about again finding a way to punish law-abiding Americans who wish to exercise their Second Amendment rights for crimes they have not committed. We shouldn’t be surprised: Raskin has proposed legislation that would bribe states to implement handgun licensing schemes.

Raskin’s approach isn’t just going to pile on lots of needless hoops and bureaucracy. It will actually make things worse all around. Second Amendment supporters need to contact their Representative and Senators and politely urge them to defeat HR 7468.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.